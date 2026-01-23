J&K Examination Board to Hold Counselling for 50 Supernumerary MBBS Seats for Vaishno Devi Medical College Students Amid NMC Recognition Row

J&K BOPEE has announced counselling for 50 supernumerary MBBS seats for SMVDIME students on January 24, 2026.
The seats will be allotted in seven new government medical colleges based on merit-cum-preference.
The move follows NMC’s withdrawal of recognition from SMVDIME over faculty and infrastructure issues.
Counselling for 50 supernumerary MBBS seats created in the newly established government medical colleges of the Union Territory has been announced by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE) on Thursday, 22 January 2026. The counselling is being carried out as per the directions issued by the National Medical Council (NMC) for students of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME).
The J&K BOPEE said in its notification, “The J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examination (BOPEE) will be conducting physical counselling on 24th January, 2026 at 10 a.m. onwards among the 50 MBBS selected candidates of SMVDIME, based on merit. The supernumerary seats have been created as per orders issued by the National Medical Council (NMC). These supernumerary seats are being allocated in seven new Government Medical Colleges of the UT."
The process will be concluded on the same day, with all 50 MBBS selected students being allotted seats in the seven medical colleges on the basis of merit-cum-preference. The notification further stated, “The detailed notification has already been issued by BOPEE vide notification no. 015 of 2026 dated 21.01.2026, and has been uploaded on the website of the board. All 50 candidates have been informed through various modes of communication. For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the J&K Board of Professional Entrance Exams.”
The issue came to the limelight as the academic future of 50 students hung in the balance after the National Medical Council withdrew recognition from SMVDIME. The reason cited was insufficient faculty and infrastructure. This further triggered protests from the Sangharsh Samiti, which opposed the admission of non-Hindu students, claiming the institute to be a Hindu minority college of J&K.
The claim was, however, rejected by J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who stated that SMVDIME receives government funding and is not designated as a minority institution. He further added that the admissions, which included 14 Muslim students, were made strictly on the basis of merit.
With Inputs From IANS.
(SY)
