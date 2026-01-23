J&K Examination Board to Hold Counselling for 50 Supernumerary MBBS Seats for Vaishno Devi Medical College Students Amid NMC Recognition Row

The J&K BOPEE said in its notification, “The J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examination (BOPEE) will be conducting physical counselling on 24th January, 2026 at 10 a.m. onwards among the 50 MBBS selected candidates of SMVDIME, based on merit. The supernumerary seats have been created as per orders issued by the National Medical Council (NMC). These supernumerary seats are being allocated in seven new Government Medical Colleges of the UT."

The process will be concluded on the same day, with all 50 MBBS selected students being allotted seats in the seven medical colleges on the basis of merit-cum-preference. The notification further stated, “The detailed notification has already been issued by BOPEE vide notification no. 015 of 2026 dated 21.01.2026, and has been uploaded on the website of the board. All 50 candidates have been informed through various modes of communication. For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the J&K Board of Professional Entrance Exams.”