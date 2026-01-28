How Punitive Damages Are Calculated by a Jury

When a jury considers a lawsuit, it usually divides the damages into two categories: compensatory and punitive. Compensatory damages are easy to understand: they compensate the plaintiff for losses, such as medical costs, lost wages, or property damage. Punitive damages, on the other hand, have a different goal.

They don't have anything to do with paying the victim back. Instead, they are aimed at penalizing defendants for activities that are very careless or planned and to make it plain that such behavior will not be accepted.

Punitive damages are frequently awarded when the defendant's actions are far worse than mere negligence. For instance, a jury might conclude that punitive damages are acceptable if a firm deliberately sells a faulty product that hurts people. The purpose isn't only to pay victims; it's also to make sure the person who did wrong and others in the same position think twice before acting in the same careless way.