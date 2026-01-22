Islamic Arbitration in the U.S.: How Religious Arbitration Works Under U.S. Law and the Challenges Around Islamic Arbitration Courts

Islamic arbitration and mediation bodies also exist in parts of the United States, often operating through mosques or community organizations. These bodies typically handle matters such as marriage disputes, religious divorces, inheritance issues, and community conflicts. In some cases, proceedings take place informally and without written arbitration agreements. Reports have raised concerns about procedural transparency, gender-based evidentiary standards derived from traditional interpretations of Islamic law, and whether participation is fully voluntary.

Islamic Arbitration Under American Law

According to reporting by The Washington Times, one such body, the Islamic Tribunal of Dallas, founded in 2014 as a volunteer mediation service, was handling roughly 300 cases annually by 2024. Reports alleged that the tribunal followed traditional rules in which a woman’s testimony was valued as half that of a man’s in certain matters. Women were also reported to have been pressured into accepting religious divorces without receiving mahr (dowry), leaving them financially vulnerable. Under U.S. law, any arbitration decision issued by such a body is enforceable only if it meets FAA requirements and complies with constitutional and statutory protections.

The United Kingdom is often cited for comparison. Britain permitted the formation of Sharia councils beginning in 1982, but it does not have a separate Sharia legal system. Sharia councils are informal bodies with no legal authority under English law. They primarily address personal matters such as marriage, religious divorce, and inheritance, and their decisions are not legally binding.

The Muslim Arbitration Tribunal (MAT), established in the early 2000s, operates under the UK Arbitration Act 1996, which allows private arbitration in civil disputes between consenting adults. MAT rulings must comply with English law and are subject to judicial oversight. A 2018 UK Home Office review confirmed that Sharia councils have no legal jurisdiction but raised concerns that some practices resembled a parallel system, particularly affecting women in unregistered religious marriages.

In the United States, arbitration must operate strictly within the framework of American law. Differences between U.S. law and traditional interpretations of Sharia law are most visible in areas such as inheritance, testimony, and family rights. U.S. law requires gender equality, equal evidentiary standards, and statutory protections for children and spouses. Any arbitration ruling—religious or otherwise—that conflicts with these principles cannot be enforced by American courts.