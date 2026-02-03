“Invitation to Indulge in a Kind of Civil War”: Centre Defends Sonam Wangchuk’s NSA Detention Saying He Wanted to Replicate Arab Spring-Like Protests in Ladakh

The Central Government, on 2 February 2026, defended the preventive detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA), telling the Supreme Court that his speeches were designed to provoke unrest among young people in Ladakh, drawing parallels with the Gen-Z protests in Nepal and Bangladesh, and the Arab Spring.

Appearing before a Bench led by Justice Aravind Kumar, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that Wangchuk’s repeated references to such uprisings amounted to incitement, particularly in a region with sensitive international borders. He said the activist invoked Gandhian language on non-violence as a “facade” while embedding inflammatory content in his speeches.

According to the Centre, Wangchuk addressed “Gen Z” directly and encouraged political agitation. Mehta told the court that Wangchuk even referred to self-immolation as a form of protest, citing the Arab Spring, where governments were overthrown after violent unrest. The government’s position is that such references, in the context of Ladakh, raised serious concerns of public disorder and threats to security.

The Bench is hearing a habeas corpus plea filed by Wangchuk’s wife challenging his detention. Wangchuk was detained under the NSA on 26 September 2025, two days after violent protests in Ladakh over demands for Statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule left four people dead and around 90 injured.

The Solicitor General said Ladakh’s geography – sharing borders with China and Pakistan – made it a “fragile” and strategically critical area. He submitted that the region is crucial for supply chains supporting security forces guarding the borders, and that any attempt to create an “us versus them” narrative could undermine national security. Mehta told the court that Wangchuk referred to the Central Government as “them” while describing the people of Ladakh as “us,” and spoke of “plebiscite” and “referendum,” expressions previously associated with political demands in Jammu and Kashmir.

“There is no ‘them’ or ‘us’; we are all Indians,” Mehta argued, adding that such language revealed secessionist tendencies and was especially problematic in a border region. He maintained that the District Magistrate, after examining video recordings and other material, arrived at a subjective satisfaction that preventive detention was necessary to stop further prejudicial activities.