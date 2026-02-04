‘Justice Is Crying Behind Closed Doors’: CM Mamata During Her Unprecedented Showdown at Supreme Court SIR Hearing Today

Addressing the bench, Mamata Banerjee launched a strong attack on the Election Commission. “Justice is crying behind closed doors,” she said. “We wrote six letters to the Election Commission.” She alleged that the SIR exercise was being rushed unfairly and that Bengal was being “targeted” ahead of elections. “That is what they are doing. There are some daughters who moved to their in-laws’ house and are being unilaterally deleted,” she claimed.

Banerjee also accused the ECI of appointing “micro-observers” from BJP-ruled states to supervise deletions. Calling the poll body a “WhatsApp Commission,” she alleged political interference and said that nearly 58 lakh names were removed in the first phase alone. She further claimed that officials were not accepting Aadhaar and other valid documents, unlike in other states. “They wanted to do something in two months which takes two years. When people were out, they did it. It is because of the harassment. West Bengal is targeted. Why not Assam? Why not Assam?” she asked.

The ECI, represented by senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, denied the allegations and said that notices were being issued properly. Dwivedi argued that the state government had failed to provide enough officers for verification, forcing the commission to appoint micro-observers. He also claimed that ECI officials were working in a hostile atmosphere in Bengal. “We wrote many times to the state to give Class II officers to be appointed as EROs. Only 80 officers were given. The fault lies with them, which is why we appointed micro-observers,” he said.