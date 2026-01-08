ED Raids I-PAC Office, Founder's Home Ahead of West Bengal Polls—Mamata Banerjee Alleges Targeting, Misuse of Central Agencies

TMC and I-PAC

The Chief Minister alleged that the raids were politically motivated and aimed at accessing internal Trinamool Congress data. “They are great killers of democracy. They are trying to steal party data,” she told reporters, claiming that crucial documents related to Trinamool Congress strategy and candidate selection were taken by the ED. She said mobile phones, laptops and hard disks had been seized and warned that such actions were meant to intimidate party candidates ahead of elections.

I-PAC – Indian Political Action Committee – is the TMC’s primary political consultancy. The firm was founded by political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishore in 2013 as Citizens for Accountable Governance (CAG). The firm debuted by overseeing Narendra Modi’s campaign during the 2014 Lok Sabha Election. Since, I-PAC has partnered with parties across the spectrum. Since 2019, it has led TMC’s electoral campaigns and is credited with helping the party return to power with a large majority in the 2021 Assembly elections and shaping its campaigns in subsequent polls, including the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Banerjee has announced protests across the State, with one set for 9 January 2026, and said an FIR would be registered over what she described as unlawful conduct by the agency. She also urged the Prime Minister to rein in the Union Home Minister. “What will happen if we reciprocate this ED search by raiding BJP party offices?” she asked.

This is not the first time Mamata Banerjee has confronted central agencies during raids. In 2019, she staged a dharna against a CBI operation targeting the then Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar.

The raids come shortly before West Bengal is due to go to the polls in March-April 2026, with the BJP positioned as the principal challenger to the ruling Trinamool. Senior party leaders pointed out that Trinamool general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee has been questioned multiple times in recent years by central agencies in connection with the same coal-related case.