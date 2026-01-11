ECI Steps In After Delay in FIRs Against Four West Bengal Electoral Officers Over Voter List Manipulation

The FIRs are to be filed against four suspended officers accused of irregularities in voter enrolment in two Assembly constituencies. The officials are Debottam Dutta Chowdhury, Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of Baruipur East Assembly constituency in South 24-Parganas, and Tathagata Mandal, Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) of the same constituency, as well as Biplob Sarkar, ERO of Moyna Assembly constituency in East Midnapore, and Sudipta Das, AERO of Moyna.

Sources in the CEO’s office said the ECI’s instructions from New Delhi have been formally communicated to CEO West Bengal Manoj Kumar Agarwal and to the District Magistrates of South 24-Parganas and East Midnapore. The Commission has expressed concern over what it described as avoidable delays by district authorities in acting on its earlier orders.

The allegations relate to tampering with electoral rolls during the enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists. The officers are accused of adding fake or non-existent names to the rolls. A contractual data entry operator, Surajit Halder, was also linked to the alleged irregularities.