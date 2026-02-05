SC ‘Urges’ Centre to Reconsider the Detention of Sonam Wangchuk Under the NSA, Citing Health Concerns

Centre Maintains Grounds of Detention Justified

The Centre, however, maintained that the detention was justified on grounds of public order and national security. Nataraj submitted that a speech delivered by Wangchuk on 24 September 2025 was “so provocative” that it ultimately led to violent protests in Leh. “Four people died in the incident, and 161 were injured. I will place the materials. Ultimately, his provocative speech, his provocation, his instigation… The person need not actively participate. It is the propensity of the person to influence the group of people or to commit somebody else to do a violent act. That is more than sufficient for preventive detention,” he argued. According to the Centre, the test is whether such acts disturb “the tempo of the life of the community.” Nataraj reiterated that preventive detention under the NSA is not punitive but aimed at preventing acts prejudicial to the security of the State and public order. He also relied on Section 5A of the Act, contending that independent grounds existed to sustain the detention.

Nataraj further stated that the detention order had been approved on 3 October 2025 and that Wangchuk had not separately challenged the subsequent orders of the State government and the Advisory Board that upheld the detention. He outlined the statutory scheme under the NSA, saying the District Magistrate’s order must be approved by the State government, after which the detenue has a right to make a representation before an Advisory Board headed by a former High Court judge. Even after the Board’s opinion, the State retains the power to continue or revoke the detention. Nataraj said Wangchuk had been given an opportunity to make a detailed representation through his wife and that the Advisory Board had travelled to Jodhpur for the purpose.

The Bench, however, indicated that this aspect might not be decisive if the foundational detention order itself was under challenge. Justice Aravind Kumar observed that the thrust of the petitioner’s case was that the detention order suffered from non-application of mind and procedural infirmities, and that if such contentions were accepted, the subsequent approvals would not cure the defect. The Court asked the Centre to produce the original records, including the recommendation made by the Senior Superintendent of Police to the District Magistrate, in response to allegations that the detaining authority had merely reproduced the police recommendation.