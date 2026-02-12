Accused in the Brutal Transgender Murder Case Arrested After Encounter with Police in Odisha

Key Points:
The Puri Police arrested 25-year-old Krushna Kandi, who is accused of murdering a transgender person named Dinesh Prasad Rout, also known as Anjali.
The accused sustained a bullet injury to his left leg on February 11, 2026.
The murder led to widespread outrage within the transgender community, which has demanded justice for the victim.
The Puri Police have apprehended the suspect involved in the horrific murder of a transgender person on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The arrest took place after members of the transgender community protested and demanded a Crime Branch investigation at Airport Square in Bhubaneswar. The 25-year-old accused has been identified as Krushna Kandi, a resident of the Konark area in Puri district.
During the encounter with the accused, he sustained a bullet injury to his left leg on February 11, 2026. He was immediately rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for advanced treatment.
The transgender victim of the brutal murder, Dinesh Prasad Rout, also known as Anjali, was from the Salepur area in Cuttack district. The victim was allegedly killed by the accused after a fight broke out under the Pipili police station limits on February 1, 2026. Dinesh died after sustaining severe stab injuries in the attack.
The murder led to widespread outrage within the transgender community, which has demanded justice for the victim. The Puri Police initiated an investigation by registering a case at Pipili Police Station under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act.
How Was the Accused in the Transgender Murder Case Caught?
The Pipili police apprehended the accused with the help of sniffer dogs and a scientific team that conducted an investigation at the scene of the crime. They seized blood-soaked soil, slippers, underwear, and several other items from the spot.
The Puri Police formed a Special Investigation Team, headed by the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), to track down the accused. During the investigation, the police identified the 25-year-old accused as Krushna Kandi.
He was traced to the Pipili area, where an encounter reportedly broke out between the police and the accused. According to the police, Kandi opened fire on the team, prompting them to retaliate with controlled firing in self-defence.
Following the encounter, Kandi sustained a leg injury and was arrested before being taken to the hospital for medical treatment. The police further stated that the prime accused has a history of involvement in multiple snatching cases. A probe has been initiated to find out the actual motive behind the murder of the transgender victim.
