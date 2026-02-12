Accused in the Brutal Transgender Murder Case Arrested After Encounter with Police in Odisha

The Puri Police have apprehended the suspect involved in the horrific murder of a transgender person on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The arrest took place after members of the transgender community protested and demanded a Crime Branch investigation at Airport Square in Bhubaneswar. The 25-year-old accused has been identified as Krushna Kandi, a resident of the Konark area in Puri district.

During the encounter with the accused, he sustained a bullet injury to his left leg on February 11, 2026. He was immediately rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for advanced treatment.

See Also: MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Resigns from Youth Congress Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations by Trans Woman

The transgender victim of the brutal murder, Dinesh Prasad Rout, also known as Anjali, was from the Salepur area in Cuttack district. The victim was allegedly killed by the accused after a fight broke out under the Pipili police station limits on February 1, 2026. Dinesh died after sustaining severe stab injuries in the attack.