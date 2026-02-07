Ex-Congress Leader Rahul Mamkootathil Granted Bail in Third Rape Case While Survivor Alleges Assault, Intimidation and Online Harassment

Key Points
A sessions court in Pathanamthitta granted bail to Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in the third rape case registered against him. The complainant, an NRI woman, alleged sexual assault in 2024, leading to pregnancy and miscarriage.
Two other cases have been registered against Mamkootathil, which also allege rape, assault and intimidation. In all of the cases, Mamkootathil met the victims on social media before initiated relationships and then pressuring them into unprtected sex. At least two of the victims were impregnated and later intimidated by Mamkootathil.
Mamkootathil was suspended by the Congress in August 2025 but continues to serve as MLA from Palakkad. The Congress party remains opposed to disqualification proceedings against him in the Kerala Assembly, saying it sets a dangerous precedent.
A sessions court in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district, on 28 January 2026, granted bail to Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in a third rape case registered against him. This case is based on a complaint filed by an NRI woman living in Canada and follows two earlier cases from November and December 2025. All three complainants accused Mamkootathil of rape, assault and intimidation.
Principal District and Sessions Judge N Harikumar allowed Mamkootathil’s appeal against a magistrate court order from 17 January 2026, that had denied him bail. The sessions court had reserved its verdict earlier, observing that a prima facie case of rape was made out, citing the seriousness of the allegations and noting the possibility of witnesses being threatened, evidence being tampered with, and investigation being hampered.
The third case concerns an alleged incident in 2024 at a hotel in Thiruvalla. The complainant told investigators that Mamkootathil befriended her through social media, compelled her to book a hotel room, and sexually assaulted her. She further alleged that the assault resulted in pregnancy and a subsequent miscarriage.
Police arrested Mamkootathil on 11 January 2026 in Palakkad after the complaint was filed on 8 January 2026. He was booked on charges of rape and criminal intimidation. Following his arrest, he was produced before a trial court, which granted the police three days of custody for interrogation. He was later remanded to judicial custody. His initial bail plea was heard in-camera and rejected by the magistrate court, prompting his appeal before the sessions court.
Mamkootathil has denied the allegations. He has maintained that the relationship was consensual and stated that he was unaware the complainant was married. He has said he ended the relationship after learning of her marital status and claimed that the case was intended to damage his public image.
Police have seized his mobile phones and indicated they would examine the devices as part of efforts to gather scientific evidence. He reportedly declined to share the passwords, arguing that data could be tampered with and that it could affect his defence. Investigators have indicated they may seek expert assistance to unlock the devices.
Mamkootathil faces three rape cases. In the first case, registered in November 2025, he was accused of rape and coercion to terminate a pregnancy. The Kerala High Court granted him interim protection from arrest on 6 December 2025, and his anticipatory bail plea in that case was scheduled for further consideration.
In the second case, a sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram granted him anticipatory bail on 10 December 2025, noting a delay in lodging the complaint and the absence of prima facie material linking him to the offence at that stage.
The third case led to his arrest in January 2026. According to police accounts in custody proceedings, there is a pattern alleged across the three cases: that Mamkootathil befriended women on social media, promised marriage, and engaged in sexual relations, with two complainants alleging pregnancy and forced abortion.
Mamkootathil, 36, had emerged as a young leader in the Congress after winning the Palakkad Assembly by-election in November 2024 by a margin of 18,724 votes. However, following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct from women, including an actor, he resigned as Kerala Youth Congress president in August 2025. The Congress first suspended him from its primary membership and later expelled him from the party. He continues to serve as MLA.
The cases have also triggered proceedings before the Kerala Legislative Assembly’s Privileges and Ethics Committee. CPI(M) MLA DK Murali filed a complaint with the Speaker, which was referred to the committee, arguing that the allegations affect the dignity and decorum of the House.
However, the Congress has opposed any move to disqualify Mamkootathil as MLA through the committee. Opposition Leader VD Satheesan said the Ethics Committee does not have the authority to disqualify an elected member and warned that such a step would create a “dangerous precedent”. He argued that disqualification typically follows conviction by a court, citing the recent case of former minister Antony Raju, who was disqualified after a conviction in an evidence-tampering case.
Congress leaders on the committee have said they are not defending Mamkootathil’s conduct but questioned whether an MLA can be disqualified merely on the basis of pending cases. They also pointed to a technical flaw in the complaint, saying it did not explicitly seek expulsion.
Murali, however, has argued that the allegations against Mamkootathil are of a different order, describing them as serious and supported by material such as voice recordings. The committee has agreed to conduct a hearing, asked Murali to appear on 23 February 2026, and will seek Mamkootathil’s explanation. No final decision is expected in the current session.
In February 2026, after Mamkootathil was granted bail, the third complainant approached Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders, seeking intervention against cyber abuse perpetrated against her by his aides. She alleged that Feni Nainan, Mamkootathil’s associate, and the Congress cyber wing had launched an online campaign against her, which involved harassment, blackmail and doxxing.
Public discussion around the cases has also focused on the nature of consent, coercion, and alleged deception. Following registration of the third case, leaked chats between the complainant and Mamkootathil went viral, revealing the two were in an intimate relationship. This development has been used to defend Mamkootathil by claiming that the allegations are politically motivated.
However, the complaint itself details a relationship between the two, clarifying that the allegations stem from Mamkootathil's promise to marry the complainant and pressure to engage in unprotected sex. This controversy following the leaked chats is symptomatic of the skewed understanding of the consent under the legal system – where prior consent is often used to justify later assault, as in the case of marital rape which is still legal in India.
