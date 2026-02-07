Ex-Congress Leader Rahul Mamkootathil Granted Bail in Third Rape Case While Survivor Alleges Assault, Intimidation and Online Harassment

Third Rape Case Against Mamkootathil

The third case concerns an alleged incident in 2024 at a hotel in Thiruvalla. The complainant told investigators that Mamkootathil befriended her through social media, compelled her to book a hotel room, and sexually assaulted her. She further alleged that the assault resulted in pregnancy and a subsequent miscarriage.

Police arrested Mamkootathil on 11 January 2026 in Palakkad after the complaint was filed on 8 January 2026. He was booked on charges of rape and criminal intimidation. Following his arrest, he was produced before a trial court, which granted the police three days of custody for interrogation. He was later remanded to judicial custody. His initial bail plea was heard in-camera and rejected by the magistrate court, prompting his appeal before the sessions court.

Mamkootathil has denied the allegations. He has maintained that the relationship was consensual and stated that he was unaware the complainant was married. He has said he ended the relationship after learning of her marital status and claimed that the case was intended to damage his public image.

Police have seized his mobile phones and indicated they would examine the devices as part of efforts to gather scientific evidence. He reportedly declined to share the passwords, arguing that data could be tampered with and that it could affect his defence. Investigators have indicated they may seek expert assistance to unlock the devices.