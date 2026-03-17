NIA Arrests 6 Ukrainians and 1 US Citizen Under UAPA for Terror Conspiracy, Suspects Remanded To Custody

Accused Booked Under Section 18, UAPA

Section 18 of the UAPA deals with punishment for conspiracy to carry out terrorist activities on Indian soil. It also deals with invoking appropriate charges and convictions based on an individual or a group of individuals assisting terrorists (directly or indirectly). Further, it lists punishment for those involved in organising terrorist camps and training them, providing them with arms and ammunitions, and recruiting any individual or a group of individuals for terrorist acts.

Accused Presented Before Patiala High Court

Following their arrests, the suspects were transported to Delhi and presented before the Patiala House Court on Saturday, March 14, 2026. After getting remanded for three days, they were again brought to the Patiala House Court on Monday, March 17, 2026, where Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma granted police custody an extension of 11 days to the NIA until March 27, 2026.

Judge Sharma stated in his order that the remand of the accused was entirely justified. Keeping in mind the security of the country, he said that the remand and further investigation will lead to gathering crucial and concrete evidence. The investigation will unearth the broader conspiracy details, other persons associated with the accused and important data revealed from their social media and smart phones.

Reports from Indian media agencies state that the accused had entered India on valid visas. Thereafter, they crossed into restricted area(s) in Mizoram without procuring the mandatory Restricted Area Permit. The accused then crossed the border to Myanmar and reportedly met ethnic separatist groups that operate against the sovereignty of India.

NIA To Investigate Into The Activities Of The Suspects

The accused are believed to have smuggled huge consignments of drones, weapons and other terrorist hardwares to separatists. The NIA has also stated that their investigation will lead to finding the travel locations and route(s) of the accused, along with other information.

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