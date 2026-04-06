“You Violate my Fundamental Rights”: Delhi High Court Orders Restoration of Satirical X Accounts ‘Dr. Nimo Yadav’ and ‘Nehr Who’ Blocked Under IT Act, 2000

On Monday, April 6, 2026, the Delhi High Court ordered the restoration of two X (formerly Twitter) accounts—“Dr. Nimo Yadav” and “Nehr Who”—which had been blocked on March 19, 2026, under directions issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The matter was heard by Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav who passed the order when he was hearing an appeal filed by Prateek Sharma, the account holder of “Dr. Nimo Yadav.” A similar order was issued in the petition filed by Kumar Nayan, who operates the “Nehr Who” account.

Both accounts were among 12 blocked under government directives issued under Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000. The affected accounts reportedly included political activists, satirical pages, and independent content creators.

The Court directed that both accounts be restored immediately, while specific tweets identified as objectionable in the blocking order would remain temporarily withheld. It also directed the petitioners to appear before MeitY’s Review Committee, which will assess whether the flagged content was lawfully blocked.