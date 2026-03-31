As Tamil Nadu Polls Near, TVK Candidate Prakasam Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations from Party Functionary

He further stated that he was recently announced as the candidate for the Poonamallee constituency for the 2026 elections and claimed that the complainant acted out of political motives. “Unable to tolerate this, a woman named Sangeetha has filed a false complaint against me. She has done this at the instigation of members of the DMK,” he said, adding that the case against him has no basis. “I will definitely win in Poonamallee and enter the Assembly.”

Prakasam said he would fight the case legally and expressed confidence in both his electoral prospects and his party’s future. Meanwhile, his wife has filed a counter-complaint, alleging that the charges are fabricated and claiming that the complainant acted out of resentment after being denied a party post.

The controversy comes at a critical juncture for TVK as it prepares for its electoral debut and seeks to establish itself in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. With elections nearing, such internal disputes and allegations could impact the party’s public image and campaign momentum. Tamil Nadu’s electoral landscape is both vast and competitive, comprising 234 Assembly constituencies, where key districts like Chennai, Tiruvallur, Coimbatore, and Madurai play a decisive role due to their large and diverse voter base.



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