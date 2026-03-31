As Tamil Nadu Polls Near, TVK Candidate Prakasam Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations from Party Functionary

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Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has once again found itself in the middle of a political controversy, this time stemming from within the party. A female party functionary has alleged that Tiruvallur South district secretary R. Prakasam sexually harassed her and claimed that she has evidence to support her accusations. The incident has sparked fresh controversy at a crucial time, with the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026 approaching.
R. Prakasam, also known as Kutty, is a TVK candidate contesting from the Poonamallee Assembly constituency. The woman alleged that the incident took place around six months ago at a wedding event attended by several TVK leaders. In her complaint, she stated that Prakasam inappropriately touched her and threatened her when she confronted him. She reiterated that she possesses evidence related to the incident.
She further claimed that when she tried to raise the issue with the party leadership, no action was taken. Subsequently, she, along with her husband, approached the Tiruvallur District Superintendent of Police and filed a formal complaint against Prakasam.
Based on her complaint, the police have registered an FIR against Prakasam under multiple sections and initiated an investigation. Police officials confirmed that the complaint has been registered and that further action will depend on the findings and evidence gathered during the probe.
Following the complaint, Prakasam has come under public scrutiny. The development is significant as Tamil Nadu is set to go to polls on April 23, 2026, in a single phase, with counting scheduled for May 24, 2026.
TVK has not issued any official statement on the matter. However, Prakasam has denied all allegations, calling them false and politically motivated. He alleged that members of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) were behind the accusations. Speaking to ANI, he said, “I come from a poor family and belong to a marginalised community. Because of my hard work, TVK leader Vijay appointed me as the district secretary of the party.”
He further stated that he was recently announced as the candidate for the Poonamallee constituency for the 2026 elections and claimed that the complainant acted out of political motives. “Unable to tolerate this, a woman named Sangeetha has filed a false complaint against me. She has done this at the instigation of members of the DMK,” he said, adding that the case against him has no basis. “I will definitely win in Poonamallee and enter the Assembly.”
Prakasam said he would fight the case legally and expressed confidence in both his electoral prospects and his party’s future. Meanwhile, his wife has filed a counter-complaint, alleging that the charges are fabricated and claiming that the complainant acted out of resentment after being denied a party post.
The controversy comes at a critical juncture for TVK as it prepares for its electoral debut and seeks to establish itself in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. With elections nearing, such internal disputes and allegations could impact the party’s public image and campaign momentum. Tamil Nadu’s electoral landscape is both vast and competitive, comprising 234 Assembly constituencies, where key districts like Chennai, Tiruvallur, Coimbatore, and Madurai play a decisive role due to their large and diverse voter base.
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