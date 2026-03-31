PIL Without Strong Proof of Public Harm: Calcutta High Court Dismisses TMC Pleas Against ECI Over Officer Transfers

However, the court said there was no evidence of arbitrariness, mala fide intent, or harm to public interest. “If officers are transferred for a short time i.e. till election, it cannot be said that administrative machinery in the State is paralysed and a numb like situation has been created,” the court said. It added that similar or even larger transfers have taken place across India during elections, so West Bengal was not being treated differently.

The bench also said that a PIL cannot be filed against transfers unless there is clear public injury. It noted that the transferred officers had already been replaced, so public interest was not harmed, adding that “there is no vacuum created in the system or in the administrative arena.” Since transfers are a normal part of service and temporary during elections, they do not automatically harm governance.

The court also refused to examine allegations related to impeachment proceedings against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, stating there was no clear link between those claims and the transfers.

The petitioner had also alleged that the Election Commission removed many senior IAS and IPS officers and sent some West Bengal officers to other states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Nagaland as election observers. The court said this does not prove misuse of power and added that no grievance against transfer of officers should be raised unless it results in harm to public interest.

The court finally clarified that individual officers can still challenge their transfers legally, but such matters cannot be raised as a public interest litigation without strong proof of public harm.