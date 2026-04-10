Allahabad High Court Judge Yashwant Varma Resigns Following 2025 Cash Recovery Controversy

All this follows a major controversy which dates back to March 14, 2025 when a fire broke out at the official residence of Justice Verma in Lutyens Delhi. After the fire broke out the fire fighters operation happened and a large stash of cash was discovered in a storeroom near the servants’ quarters. At this time Justice Verma was serving as a judge in the Delhi High Court.

During this incident Justice Verma and his wife were not home and were reportedly in Bhopal. This incident triggered a nationwide controversy which led to a multiple layer of inquiry against Justice Verma. After this incident the then chief justice Sanjiv Khanna constituted an in-house inquiry committee comprising senior judges.

The panel submitted its report in May 2025, reportedly finding prima facie evidence of wrongdoing and recommented further actions against him. Justice Varma was subsequently transferred back to his parent court, the Allahabad High Court, and was stripped of judicial work pending the inquiry.