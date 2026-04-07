Vishal Verma Death: Marine Engineering Cadet Dies After Basketball Stand Falls on Him While Doing Pull-Ups on it in Pune

What did the faculty say about Vishal Verma’s death?

Sanjeet Kanungo, principal of the marine engineering college, reacted to the tragic death of Vishal Verma, stating that the institute will initiate an investigation. He told IANS, “A young man lost his life. He was trying to do pull-ups using the basketball hoop when the whole frame collapsed on him, and he suffered serious injuries to his forehead. We will investigate what went wrong.”

According to reports, the police have stated that they are investigating the matter surrounding the basketball stand that led to the death of Vishal Verma. Some reports also state that the ambulance at the accident scene allegedly arrived late. Inspector Santhosh Patil has said that the police have registered a case and that the investigation is ongoing.

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The tragic death of Vishal Verma is not the first accident to have claimed lives. Previously, two young boys died after a basketball pole fell on them in Haryana in 2025. The accidents occurred at different times while the boys were at their practice sessions. As per media reports, both boys were from Rohtak.

Fifteen-year-old Hardik jumped to hang from the hoop, but the pole suddenly broke. CCTV footage of the premises showed that the heavy pole fell on his chest. He was taken to the hospital but was declared dead. In another incident days later, Aman died after a basketball pole collapsed on him on November 23, 2025. He was rushed to the hospital but died during treatment a day later.

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