Indian Army Promotes Colonel Shrikant Purohit to Brigadier Following 2025 Acquittal, Ending a Long Career Freeze Caused by the 2008 Malegaon Blast Case

What Was The 2008 Malegaon Blast Case?

On September 29, 2008, a bomb hidden on a motorcycle exploded near a mosque in Malegaon, Maharashtra. The blast killed six people and injured over 100. In November 2008, Shrikant Purohit, then a Lieutenant Colonel in Military Intelligence was arrested. He became the first serving Indian Army officer to be charged with terrorism.

The arrest came after investigations by a special team of Maharashtra's Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) was initiated to probe the incident. However, the case was later transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on April 1, 2011.

Investigation agencies initially claimed he was a key member of a radical group called Abhinav Bharat. They alleged he provided the explosives (RDX) and helped plan the attack. However, Col Purohit always maintained his innocence. He argued that he hadn't joined radical groups, but had infiltrated them as part of his job as an intelligence officer. He claimed he was gathering info for the Army and had reported everything to his superiors.

How Did Col Purohit Get cleared?

After spending about nine years in jail, the Supreme Court granted him bail on August 21, 2017, noting that there were material contradictions in the evidence against him. Throughout the trial, the Indian Army’s internal inquiries suggested his actions were consistent with his duties as an intelligence officer. They never dismissed him, though he was under suspension for years.

The real turning point happened last year. A Special NIA Court acquitted Purohit and others (including former MP Pragya Thakur) on July 31, 2025. The Court ruled that the prosecution failed to provide "cogent evidence" and that suspicion alone isn't enough for a conviction. After being cleared, he was promoted to full Colonel in September 2025.