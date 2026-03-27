The Enduring Case Of Habib Zahir, A Pakistani Spy Who Helped Catch Former Indian Naval Officer Kulbhushan Jadhav—Where Is He Now?

Habib Zahir’s Disappearance In Nepal

Nearly a decade after a retired Pakistani army officer vanished without a trace near the India-Nepal border, the disappearance of Lt Col (Retd.) Muhammad Habib Zahir remains unresolved.

Habib Zahir reportedly retired from the Pakistani Army in 2014 and was actively seeking employment. He had posted his resume on LinkedIn and applied for a job on a United Nations portal. After getting into contact with an individual named Mark Thompson—who offered a lucrative corporate position—Zahir travelled to Kathmandu, Nepal, for an interview.

He landed on April 6, 2017, and took a domestic flight to Lumbini, near the Indian border. That was the last time he was seen or heard from. Pakistan has stated multiple times that India lured Zahir to Nepal and abducted him there, noting that the website used to recruit him was allegedly registered in India.

The Kulbhushan Jadhav Connection

Multiple media reports have suggested that Habib Zahir was a Pakistani spy who helped trace and catch Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer caught by Pakistan on alleged espionage and terrorism charges in March 2016. Pakistan, however, officially denies this connection, maintaining Zahir had retired years before Jadhav's arrest.

Jadhav’s case is highly contentious. Pakistan claims he was a serving RAW spy arrested in Balochistan. India vehemently rejects this, maintaining that Jadhav had taken early retirement, was running a legitimate business in Iran, and was abducted by Pakistan-backed operatives.

In April 2017, the exact same month Habib Zahir disappeared in Nepal, a Pakistani military court sentenced Jadhav to death. India swiftly took the matter to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which eventually stayed the execution and ordered Pakistan to grant consular access.

The Alleged Swap Theory

The proximity in timing between Jadhav’s death sentence and Zahir’s vanishing act immediately fueled the "Swap Theory" among defense analysts.

The prevailing theory is that Zahir was abducted by Indian intelligence as a retaliatory tit-for-tat measure. In this scenario, Zahir serves as a high-value bargaining chip secured to prevent Pakistan from executing Kulbhushan Jadhav. Neither the government of India nor Pakistan has ever officially acknowledged this link, treating the two events as separate incidents in the public eye.

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