After Haryana Increases Minimum Wage, Noida Workers Protest for Pay Parity Descends into Violence

The protest initially began on Friday, 10 April 2026 when thousands of garment workers from the Phase 2 Hosiery Complex launched a strike to demand wage parity. The group was joined by factory workers from neighbouring plants, including those of the Motherson Group, Richa Global Exports, Sahu Exports, Paramount Exports, Rainbow Fabart and Anubhav Apparels. Work across nearly 300 factories in the complex was partially disrupted.

Workers assembled in B Block of the industrial complex around 9 am and blocked traffic before police shifted them to a nearby park after assuring them that company officials and administrative representatives would address their grievances.

Protesters highlighted that unskilled workers in Noida were earning around ₹435 per day, while workers in Haryana were receiving about ₹585 per day following the wage revision. They cited rising inflation, rent and fuel costs as key reasons for demanding wage increase.

Workers also raised broader labour concerns, demanding mandatory double overtime pay and enforcement of eight hour shifts. Many alleged that overtime work was either unpaid or paid at single rates instead of double pay. Other demands included weekly offs, timely payment of salaries, issuance of salary slips and formation of grievance redressal mechanisms. Workers also cited unsafe workplaces and lack of basic facilities, particularly for women employees.

The protest intensified later on Friday as workers marched towards Dadri main road, disrupting traffic. Police attempted to stop the crowd, leading to clashes. Stone pelting was reported and police resorted to lathi charge to disperse protesters.

Authorities deployed more than 1,200 personnel, including local police, Provincial Armed Constabulary and Rapid Action Force units. Senior officials including Additional Commissioner of Police Rajeev Narayan Mishra, Additional District Magistrate Manglesh Dubey and Assistant Labour Commissioner Suyash Pandey reached the site.

Workers dispersed later after receiving written assurance that their demands would be escalated to higher authorities. However, unrest continued over the following days.