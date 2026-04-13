After Haryana Increases Minimum Wage, Noida Workers Protest for Pay Parity Descends into Violence

Key Points
Thousands of factory workers in Noida protested after Haryana announced a 35% hike in minimum wages, demanding pay parity and better working conditions.
Workers raised concerns over low salaries, long working hours, lack of overtime pay and unsafe working conditions.
Protests later turned violent on 13 April 2026, prompting police deployment following administrative intervention and allegations of activist detentions.
A large-scale protest by factory workers in Noida’s industrial belt escalated over several days, culminating in violence, traffic disruptions, clashes with the police, and detention of activists. The demonstration began on 10 April 2026 after employees demanded wage parity with neighbouring Haryana, where the state government recently announced a 35% hike in minimum wages.
On 9 April 2026, the Haryana government notified an increase in wages across categories with effect from 1 April 2026. The revision raised wages for unskilled workers from ₹11,274 per month to ₹15,220, while semi skilled wages rose from ₹12,430.18 to ₹16,780.74. Wages for skilled and highly skilled workers were also increased.
Employees in Noida said they were earning significantly lower wages despite performing similar work, particularly in factories that operate units in both Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Many workers reported earning between ₹9,000 and ₹13,000 per month, with some alleging 10 to 12 hour work shifts and limited benefits.
The protest initially began on Friday, 10 April 2026 when thousands of garment workers from the Phase 2 Hosiery Complex launched a strike to demand wage parity. The group was joined by factory workers from neighbouring plants, including those of the Motherson Group, Richa Global Exports, Sahu Exports, Paramount Exports, Rainbow Fabart and Anubhav Apparels. Work across nearly 300 factories in the complex was partially disrupted.
Workers assembled in B Block of the industrial complex around 9 am and blocked traffic before police shifted them to a nearby park after assuring them that company officials and administrative representatives would address their grievances.
Protesters highlighted that unskilled workers in Noida were earning around ₹435 per day, while workers in Haryana were receiving about ₹585 per day following the wage revision. They cited rising inflation, rent and fuel costs as key reasons for demanding wage increase.
Workers also raised broader labour concerns, demanding mandatory double overtime pay and enforcement of eight hour shifts. Many alleged that overtime work was either unpaid or paid at single rates instead of double pay. Other demands included weekly offs, timely payment of salaries, issuance of salary slips and formation of grievance redressal mechanisms. Workers also cited unsafe workplaces and lack of basic facilities, particularly for women employees.
The protest intensified later on Friday as workers marched towards Dadri main road, disrupting traffic. Police attempted to stop the crowd, leading to clashes. Stone pelting was reported and police resorted to lathi charge to disperse protesters.
Authorities deployed more than 1,200 personnel, including local police, Provincial Armed Constabulary and Rapid Action Force units. Senior officials including Additional Commissioner of Police Rajeev Narayan Mishra, Additional District Magistrate Manglesh Dubey and Assistant Labour Commissioner Suyash Pandey reached the site.
Workers dispersed later after receiving written assurance that their demands would be escalated to higher authorities. However, unrest continued over the following days.
Amid escalating tensions, on 11 April 2026, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration held meetings with labour representatives and factory management. District Magistrate Medha Roopam directed employers to ensure workers’ rights were protected and no employees were removed without valid reasons.
Officials instructed factories to pay overtime at double rate, credit wages by the 10th of every month and issue salary slips. Authorities also directed payment of bonuses by 30 November and formation of workplace grievance committees. They further directed factory authorities to ensure transparency in the workplace in effort to manage disputes.
Commenting on the development, a worker said, “Announcements are made, but on the ground, things don’t change easily.”
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said workers must receive fair wages and safe working conditions. He also directed authorities to take strict action against anti-social elements attempting to instigate unrest, calling it a “conspiracy to revive almost-dead Naxalism.”
Alongside the protests, rights groups alleged detention of labour activists during the strike. According to civil society members, eight activists including three women were picked up on 12 April 2026 from Botanical Garden Metro Station.
The activists, members of Mazdoor Bigul, were allegedly detained while participating in the workers’ protest. Civil society groups said four detainees were released later, while four others arrested earlier were sent to 15 day judicial custody. Activists also alleged that two lawyers, Prateek Kumar and Mohd Tanveer Ali, were detained from Surajpur court while attempting to assist those detained.
According to activists, more than 50 workers and relatives gathered outside Noida Phase 2 police station seeking information about those detained. They alleged police did not disclose their location despite requests.
On 13 April 2026, protests escalated into violence across Phase 2 and Sector 60 industrial areas. Large groups of workers gathered demanding salary revision and improved working conditions. Reports of vandalism, stone pelting and arson emerged, with vehicles damaged and at least one car set on fire.
Traffic on major routes including NH 9 and roads connecting Noida and Delhi came to a standstill. Long queues of vehicles stretched for kilometres, leaving commuters stranded during peak hours. Office goers reported being stuck for hours.
Authorities deployed additional forces and barricaded key entry points. Delhi Police was placed on high alert following concerns that unrest could spill into the national capital. Rapid response teams and paramilitary personnel were deployed at border points.
Police said the situation remained under control and normalcy was being restored, while authorities appealed to workers to maintain peace as discussions continued.
[DS]
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