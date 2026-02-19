Disabled Persons Protesting for Aid Hike in Tamil Nadu Detained, Manhandled by Police After Week-Long Demonstration

Persons with Disabilities (PwD) across Tamil Nadu intensified their protests this week demanding an increase in monthly financial assistance, with large-scale detentions reported in Chennai and Ramanathapuram. Allegations of police excess during late-night detentions have triggered political reactions and calls for accountability.

The protests, organised by the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC), began on 10 February 2026 as part of a State-wide agitation seeking parity with welfare assistance offered in neighbouring States such as Andhra Pradesh. The demonstration came ahead of the Tamil Nadu interim budget being tabled in the state assembly on 17 February 2026.

Demonstrators demanded that the DMK-run State government revise monthly pensions from ₹2,000 to ₹6,000 for general disabilities, ₹10,000 for severe disabilities and ₹15,000 for persons who are bedridden or require high support. The protest was led by TARATDAC district president Rajesh.

In Ramanathapuram, district police detained more than 60 and upto 450 PwDs on 11 February 2026 for staging a road blockade in front of the District Collectorate for the second consecutive day. Police intervened after protesters attempted to block the main road, citing traffic disruption. According to TARATDAC, more than 6,800 people were arrested across the state the same day.

In Chennai, the agitation continued for several days. On 17 February 2026, more than 700 persons with disabilities gathered at Sivananda Salai in the city for the fifth consecutive day, with some reports putting the number as high as 2,700. They demanded that the monthly assistance reflect rising prices of essential commodities. Protesters said the current assistance of ₹1,500 to ₹2,000 was insufficient to cover medical consultations, transport, medicines and assistive needs. A TARATDAC member highlighted that Tamil Nadu was among the lowest-paying States in welfare assistance for persons with disabilities.

“A trip to the doctor takes about ₹600. Then there is doctor’s fee and medicine expenses. If there is a need for a diaper, that’s another ₹1,800. The monthly assistance cannot last a month,” said Prema M, speaking to The Hindu.