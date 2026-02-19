Disabled Persons Protesting for Aid Hike in Tamil Nadu Detained, Manhandled by Police After Week-Long Demonstration

Key Points
Persons with disabilities across Tamil Nadu staged State-wide protests from 10 February 2026 demanding an increase in monthly assistance, citing rising living and medical costs.
Large-scale detentions were reported in Chennai and Ramanathapuram on 17 February 2026, with allegations of police manhandling and late-night dispersal of protesters at bus termini.
TARATDAC temporarily called off the agitation after talks with the Social Welfare Minister, pending assurances of a future hike in financial assistance.
Persons with Disabilities (PwD) across Tamil Nadu intensified their protests this week demanding an increase in monthly financial assistance, with large-scale detentions reported in Chennai and Ramanathapuram. Allegations of police excess during late-night detentions have triggered political reactions and calls for accountability.
The protests, organised by the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC), began on 10 February 2026 as part of a State-wide agitation seeking parity with welfare assistance offered in neighbouring States such as Andhra Pradesh. The demonstration came ahead of the Tamil Nadu interim budget being tabled in the state assembly on 17 February 2026.
Demonstrators demanded that the DMK-run State government revise monthly pensions from ₹2,000 to ₹6,000 for general disabilities, ₹10,000 for severe disabilities and ₹15,000 for persons who are bedridden or require high support. The protest was led by TARATDAC district president Rajesh.
In Ramanathapuram, district police detained more than 60 and upto 450 PwDs on 11 February 2026 for staging a road blockade in front of the District Collectorate for the second consecutive day. Police intervened after protesters attempted to block the main road, citing traffic disruption. According to TARATDAC, more than 6,800 people were arrested across the state the same day.
In Chennai, the agitation continued for several days. On 17 February 2026, more than 700 persons with disabilities gathered at Sivananda Salai in the city for the fifth consecutive day, with some reports putting the number as high as 2,700. They demanded that the monthly assistance reflect rising prices of essential commodities. Protesters said the current assistance of ₹1,500 to ₹2,000 was insufficient to cover medical consultations, transport, medicines and assistive needs. A TARATDAC member highlighted that Tamil Nadu was among the lowest-paying States in welfare assistance for persons with disabilities.
“A trip to the doctor takes about ₹600. Then there is doctor’s fee and medicine expenses. If there is a need for a diaper, that’s another ₹1,800. The monthly assistance cannot last a month,” said Prema M, speaking to The Hindu.
As the agitation progressed, police detained many demonstrators and transported them in multiple buses to Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore. Association members alleged that the stadium lacked basic facilities, including adequate seating and toilets.
According to protesters, police later informed them that they would be shifted to a marriage hall near Thirumangalam for the night. However, several buses were reportedly driven to different locations across the city and suburbs, including Koyambedu bus terminus and Kilambakkam bus terminus, with some protesters dropped off around 2 am. Association members alleged that buses carrying detainees were driven around for hours before they were asked to disembark and return to their native places.
Tension escalated near Kilambakkam bus terminus when some protesters refused to alight, stating they would not withdraw their agitation until their demands were met. A road blockade on the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway was reported past midnight before additional police forces dispersed the gathering.
During the detentions, TARATDAC general secretary B. Jansirani, who has a locomotor disability and uses a prosthetic leg, was allegedly manhandled and sustained injuries after a fall. She was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Association members and activists alleged that an ambulance was initially blocked and that force was used while loading detainees into buses.
Police officials denied manhandling protesters and said they attempted to drop detainees at bus termini due to capacity constraints at the proposed accommodation hall. Reports, however, indicate that accommodations were only made after CPI(M) MLAs Nagai Mali and Chinnadurai arrived at the scene to intervene.
A similar incident occured in April 2025, when PwDs were detained by police for demanding increased financial assistance from the state.
The CPI(M), meeting in Namakkal on 17-18 February 2026, passed a resolution condemning what it described as human rights violations and urged the State government to take action against officials responsible. PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss alleged that over 800 protesters were detained and kept in buses overnight. Other political parties also called for talks to address the demands of persons with disabilities.
Following discussions with Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan, TARATDAC temporarily called off the protest after being assured that the financial assistance would be increased once the DMK returns to power after the elections, according to association members. Protesters have said they will resume demonstrations if concrete measures are not announced.
[DS]
Suggested Reading: