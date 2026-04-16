SC Refuses Plea to Make Voting Mandatory, Says It is a Personal Choice and Cannot be Enforced by Coercion

Ajay Goel, who filed the petition, sought directions from the court to make voting compulsory and to impose penalties on those who abstain. These included restricting access to certain government benefits for non-voters. However, the bench said such measures were not feasible and declined to intervene, asking the petitioner to approach the appropriate stakeholders instead.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Surya Kant emphasised that India’s democracy thrives on voluntary participation, not coercion. Quoting the court, PTI reported: “In a country which is governed by the rule of law and believes in democracy… everyone is expected to go (and vote). If they don’t go, they don’t go. What is needed is awareness, but we cannot compel,” he said.

The bench also questioned the logic of penalising citizens for not voting, asking what action could realistically be taken—“Should we direct their arrest?” The court reiterated that it is ultimately up to individuals whether they choose to vote.