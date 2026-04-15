When a Journalist Challenged TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Her Two Crore New Job Claims in West Bengal

She then said, let’s focus on jobs, and began explaining the employment situation in the state. She stated that in 2021, the state government had promised that a total of 5 lakh jobs would be created every year in West Bengal. She added that she had with her the data report card of West Bengal, which was presented in the state Assembly budget: “ So this is something that we've placed in the West Bengal assembly. It's not something that I've made up.”

She then claimed that the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), since coming to power, has created a total of 2 crore jobs in the state. When the interviewer questioned her, Moitra explained that this figure was based on the party’s 15 years in power, adding that “that averages out to actually 14 lakh jobs a year.”

He further questioned: “you promised five lakh new jobs a year In 2021, you're saying you've actually created three times that amount.” Moitra replied in the affirmative, to which the interviewer asked whether that was a credible claim. Moitra responded that the data was presented in the Assembly, so it is credible. “Do you think that the data report card and the economic numbers that we place in the West Bengal assembly as part of the budget report is going to be a lie?”

The interviewer then asked where these jobs were being created. Moitra replied that most jobs were generated in the MSME sector. “We have around 93 lakh MSMEs, we’re among the second highest in India in the number of MSME’S. In the MSME’s we have contributed 36% of the female MSME’s in India and we’ve got 16% of all MSMEs in India come from Bengal...Job creation has largely come from this sector.”