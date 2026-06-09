Ex-Bombay HC Judge Gautam Patel and His Family Face Death Threats, Daughter Assaulted in the UK Over 2024 Dawoodi Bohra Judgment

After Gautam Patel retired in 2025, he and his family began receiving threats from Fakhruddin's supporters and continued to do so for 10 months. The Indian Express reported one of the letters sent to Patel alleged that his 2024 judgment was “corrupt, fraudulent, and faulty.” Patel shared another letter to the media that read, “Your cowardice has enabled the defendant to continue to employ violence, threats, and coercion tactics upon community members to fleece them for as much as he can and force them to follow reprehensible practices such as FGM, etc., and most importantly, change the true Dawoodi Bohra doctrine to suit his purposes. We will not allow this to continue.”

On April 22, 2026, Patel’s daughter, Aditi, in the UK, after returning from dropping her child off to school, was attacked by a man in a mask and a hoodie. She was punched in the face multiple times and got a fractured nose from the horrific incident. Patel claims she was only saved when neighbors came running and the attacker fled away. The family reports that this is not a random incident as the neighborhood is generally considered peaceful and safe.

On June 5, 2026, the daughter received another letter, it read, “Here we are. You were given ample warning. The gang has been paid. The next step involves cremation. Yours and your family. You can cancel the contract by doing what you were told in the last letter. Attached is the chip. Shows what happens because you choose not to comply.” Justice Patel’s wife also received an identical letter in Mumbai, after which they informed the local police and got protection.

Patel highlights two major issues he has with his current ordeal: one is the protection of his family, and other is the system. He said, “Which judge is ever going to decide a matter and who’s going to read a judgment if this is the kind of thing that goes on after you do your job diligently, faithfully, deliver a judgment, and this is what begins to happen. To what end? What’s the end of this? Has to be some mechanism by which secured and safeguarded."