Bombay HC Pulls Up Police Over 2016 Midnight Demolition of Ambedkar's Buddha Bhushan Printing Press

The Bombay High Court on 30 April 2026 strongly criticised the Mumbai Police over its handling of the 2016 demolition of the historic Buddha Bhushan Printing Press in Dadar, founded by Dr BR Ambedkar. The court expressed shock at the “audacity and manner” of the police’s response to the demolition, describing it as “deeply disturbing” and marked by “evident inaction”.

A Division Bench of Justices AS Gadkari and Kamal Khata delivered the order while hearing a batch of petitions challenging the demolition of the Buddha Bhushan Printing Press and raise allegations of illegal demolition, theft of historical material and police collusion. The petitions included one filed by Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of Babasaheb and leader of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.

The Bench sought a response from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner on whether demolitions between midnight and 6 am were standard practice in Mumbai or whether the 2016 demolition was an isolated case. The court said it was “rare, if not unprecedented” for the BMC or any authority to carry out demolitions at this time and criticised the police for failing to intervene despite complaints that an illegal demolition was underway.

The court’s remarks came after it examined an affidavit filed on 28 April 2026 by an assistant commissioner of police. The affidavit broadly denied allegations made in the petitions and attempted to justify police inaction on the ground that complainants lacked requisite documents. The bench described the affidavit as “thoughtless” and contrary to basic legal principles.

The court directed the Mumbai Police Commissioner to personally file a detailed affidavit explaining the police response during the incident and identifying officers who were on duty at Bhoiwada police station that night. It also asked the commissioner to explain whether the intelligence department had received information about the gathering of a mob of around 400 to 500 people at the site in the early hours of 25 June 2016 and what action was taken, if any, to stop the demolition.