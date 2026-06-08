Journalist Anjana Om Kashyap, TV Today File ₹2 Crore Defamation Suit Against Khan Sir Over Defamatory Remarks

ANJANA OM KASHYAP, SENIOR ANCHOR AND TV TODAY NETWORK has reportedly filed a defamation suit of 2 crore before the Delhi High Court against the popular education instructor Faisal Khan commonly known as Khan Sir. The defamation suit has been filed over Khan Sir’s allegedly defamatory remarks against the senior Journalist in reference to her coverage on "star teachers". A renowned Journalist has said that the posts and related content have subjected her to unwanted attention, harassment, and safety concerns for her family.

According to several media reports, the defamation case filed by Anjana OM Kashyap and TV Today Network related to defamatory comments made by Khan Sir on her report ‘star teachers.’ The dispute took place during a live discussion on the NEET examination system, moderated by Anjana Om Kashyap. During the live coverage, she was criticizing several online educators, and teachers describing them as “frauds” and “explainers” who were primarily focused on just attracting views.

The case, which is listed for hearing on June 8, 2026 before the vacation bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, seeks the removal of the defamatory content and comments published against Journalist Anjana Om Kashyap and India Today, directions restraining for making such type of posts in future, and damages of ₹2 crore.

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From NEET Discussion to Legal Battles

According to the suit, the controversy began after Senior Journalist Kashyap hosted a debate on Aaj Tak on May 29, 2026. In that debate, she commented on the increasing influence of online educators, star teachers, and the commercialisation of education. She criticised their influence, describing them as "frauds" and "explainers" chasing views. She contends that her remarks constituted fair journalistic commentary made during a public discussion on a matter of national importance.

As per reports, apart from Khan Sir, educators like Abhinay Sharma, Babita Tyagi, and Arvind Bhadauriya have also been made defendants in the case. There are certain X handles and 4PM News Networks that have also been sued by her and TV Today.

Who is Anjana Om Kashyap?

Anjana Om Kashyap was born in a middle-class family to Omprakash Tiwari in Ranchi. She is a renowned journalist and Indian news anchor associated with the Hindi news channel Aaj Tak and serving as a Managing Editor over there. In the 2000s, Anjana opted for a diploma in journalism, from Jamia Millia Islamia. She commenced her professional career by joining the public broadcaster Doordarshan before moving to Zee News.

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Who is Khan Sir?

Khan Sir’s real name is Faisal Khan. He is an independent educator and YouTuber hailing from Patna, Bihar. He started his You Tube channel, Khan GS Research Centre, where he published educational content for students. He also launched a mobile application, Khan Global Studies to offer various online courses.

In the on going controversy of Anjana Om Kashyap and Khan Sir, more details are awaited.



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