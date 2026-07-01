Marriage Certificate Not Enough: Gujarat High Court Says Hindu Marriage Invalid Without Essential Rituals Like Saptapadi

The man alleged that he used to work in a company owned by the woman's father and that the documents containing his signatures were obtained fraudulently. He said he was promised a promotion or threatened with termination from his job. He also told the court that he had never married the woman, no rituals had taken place, no Hindu marriage ceremonies were performed, and they had never lived together as husband and wife.

During the proceedings before the Family Court, the woman herself admitted in her written statement that no marriage rituals had taken place and no ceremonies were performed between the two. “We are of the considered opinion that, since the respondent herself has admitted that no marriage rites and ceremonies were performed, the basic and essential requirement of a Hindu marriage is absent in the present case. Therefore, the existence of a marriage certificate or its registration cannot override, contradict, or nullify the legal effect of her clear admission that no marriage was ever solemnized,” the court stated.

Despite this admission, the Family Court in Ahmedabad refused to declare the marriage void. It held that since a registered marriage certificate existed, there was a presumption that a valid marriage had taken place and, therefore, the matter required a full-fledged trial. The man then challenged this ruling before the Gujarat High Court.

What did the Gujarat High Court say on the Hindu marriage?

The court said that the woman had admitted that no rituals had taken place. Therefore, once the woman admitted that no essential Hindu marriage ceremonies had been performed, there was no point in forcing the parties to undergo a lengthy trial.

The court said, “The word ‘solemnized’ used in Section 7 means that the marriage must be performed in the proper manner and with the required ceremonies… In the absence of such solemnization, there is no valid Hindu marriage in the eyes of law.”

For a marriage to be considered complete and legally binding, it is important to include the Saptapadi ceremony, in which the bride and groom jointly take seven steps around the sacred fire. The Bench further said that Section 8 of the Hindu Marriage Act, which deals with the registration of marriages, merely facilitates proof of a marriage that has already been validly solemnised. Registration cannot, by itself, create the legal status of husband and wife.