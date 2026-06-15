Mahatma Gandhi and Sarala Devi: The Controversial ‘Spiritual Marriage’

Soon, Gandhi became so deeply infatuated with her that he called her his "spiritual wife" to describe their relationship. He believed that their relationship was not physical but intellectual and emotional and transcended traditional boundaries. When Gandhi and Sarala were apart, they used to send letters to each other.

Geraldine Forbes, in her book Lost Letters and Feminist History: The Political Friendship of Mohandas K. Gandhi and Sarala Devi Chaudhurani, mentions how the political discussions in their letters gradually turned into personal exchanges. In some accounts, it is written that the salutation in the letters changed from "My Dear Sarla Devi" to "My Dearest Sarla."

In some accounts, it is written that at one point Gandhi even thought of publicly declaring their spiritual partnership. He believed that because their bond was spiritual and not physical, it transcended earthly marriage vows. But his inner circle had different views. The thought of Gandhi, who had vowed celibacy, being in a relationship with Sarala Devi, who was already married to a comrade, alarmed his close aides. They thought the British press would destroy Gandhi's reputation and that this might create problems for the freedom struggle.