‘How Could a Magistrate Dare to Issue This Notice?’: Supreme Court Questions Greater Noida Magistrate’s Bond Notice Over CJP Protests

Advocate Bhattacharya explained that the notice was issued on the basis of a police report alleging that Tripathi had been encouraging students to participate in the CJP protest. He further alleged that issuing the notice amounted to contempt of the Supreme Court.

"Notice was issued to a 2nd year student by Ex. Magistrate of Greater Noida on input of Noida police...it was about to be executed...later on it came in the press that it has been withdrawn. This is an experiment with students of India. This is prima facie contempt. Authorities of Noida and UP can't create fear psychosis among students," the lawyer said, as quoted by LiveLaw.

Following this, the CJI questioned how the magistrate could proceed against the student despite the earlier order of the Supreme Court. "How could a Magistrate dare to issue notice? We made clear no coercive action against any student! No Magistrate could violate that order." Justice Joymalya Bagchi asked whether if the notice was being withdrawn, any cause of action still survives. The advocate replied that the contempt of court had already been committed and that withdrawing the notice did not erase it.

He submitted, “It is contempt of the majesty of this Court. This is the highest court of the country, which is holding the court of our democracy." The CJI further asked the lawyer to place the notice and all other relevant facts and evidence on record through a petition, indicating that the Court would seek an explanation from the concerned authority.

What Was The Notice Issued To The Student?

The notice was issued on September 4, 2026, by the court of the Executive Magistrate III, Greater Noida, under Sections 126 and 135 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).