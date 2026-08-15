Chairman of Bar Council Manan Kumar Mishra Apologises To The Law Students After CJI Surya Kant’s Slammed NALSAR

CHIEF JUSTICE OF INDIA (CJI) Surya Kant went harsh after Bar Council intervened in the NALSAR University of Law controversy on enrollment of advocates. So, on Saturday, August 15, 2026, on the occasion of Independence Day, BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra apologised to the students of the law university. The chairman felt the guilt and demanded apologies if any words hurt the student’s feelings.

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It was the occasion of Independence Day that made things better for the students after the chairman addressed them as “dear young friends.” Over the past days, the student community felt stranded and hurt. On Saturday, Mishra expressed his concerns for them and said that their concerns need to be heard with respect and patience.

Mishra said, “If anything connected with the present controversy, any of my words, or letter, has hurt the feelings of our law students, I sincerely regret and apologise for the same.” He added further that, “There should be no hesitation in saying so. An expression of regret is not a matter of prestige or ego. It is simply an acknowledgment that the feelings and concerns of our students matter.”