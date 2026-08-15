Chairman of Bar Council Manan Kumar Mishra Apologises To The Law Students After CJI Surya Kant’s Slammed NALSAR

Key Points:
Bar Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra apologises to the law students of the NALSAR of Law University, Hyderabad.
CJI Surya Kant disliked the idea of BCI intervening in the NALSAR controversy.
BCI chairman believes that it depends on the students to choose whether to attend the convocation or not.
CHIEF JUSTICE OF INDIA (CJI) Surya Kant went harsh after Bar Council intervened in the NALSAR University of Law controversy on enrollment of advocates. So, on Saturday, August 15, 2026, on the occasion of Independence Day, BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra apologised to the students of the law university. The chairman felt the guilt and demanded apologies if any words hurt the student’s feelings.
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It was the occasion of Independence Day that made things better for the students after the chairman addressed them as “dear young friends.” Over the past days, the student community felt stranded and hurt. On Saturday, Mishra expressed his concerns for them and said that their concerns need to be heard with respect and patience.
Mishra said, “If anything connected with the present controversy, any of my words, or letter, has hurt the feelings of our law students, I sincerely regret and apologise for the same.” He added further that, “There should be no hesitation in saying so. An expression of regret is not a matter of prestige or ego. It is simply an acknowledgment that the feelings and concerns of our students matter.”
CJI Surya Kant believed that BCI intervention in the NALSAR controversy had no business. Kant said that as long as the protests look to be lawful and peaceful, the students can protest. Any action related to the students or any universities with the controversy by the BCI was blocked by the bench. The reversal of enrollment controversy happened on Thursday, August 13, 2026. And the BCI Mishra announced that there will be no further hearing on the 2026 batch on Friday, August 14, 2026.
Mishra believes that the students must have free will to express their views and said that the protests were important for the benefit of constitutional democracy. He also said that if any issues occur, a clarification or factual evidence will help them reconsider the cases.
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BCI Mishra also says that it’s up to the students to decide whether to attend the convocation or not. He appealed to the students and told them to be independent in making a decision. CJI Kant was the chief guest in NALSAR Law of University, Hyderabad’s convocation to which students were not convinced after the remarks he made on police brutality during protests in Delhi. They even questioned his invitation on the basis of NALSAR’s commitment to rights, justice and grievances.
BCI demanded a report from NALSAR on the people who organised the opposition campaign against CJI Surya Kant. But it backfired on them and there was a new chain of reaction from both sides in the Supreme Court’s hearing on Friday. K Parameshwar, senior advocate was the one who read about this matter to CJI Kant who later said, “The BCI is unnecessarily taking action in this matter. If students have a cause or a reason to protest, they have a right to protest. Nobody can stop them and we will not allow this.” The bench was uncertain whether the BCI Council were gathered to make a decision on the NALSAR students, they also asked them to explain on how to respond to the court.
BCI Chairman’s letter was a letter of mediation and urged that the differences between the judiciary, the Bar, universities and law students should be put behind by exchanging dialogue and giving respect. The BCI believed that the future of this profession are the students, according to Mishra. He added that the matter should not be taken as political or something enraged from outside influence and said students are mature enough to know the facts and elder enough to make their own decisions.
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