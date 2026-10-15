“Former Caste Status Can't be Transposed”: Supreme Court Upholds Madras HC Ruling on Reservation Benefits After Conversion to Islam

ON OCTOBER 15, 2026, the Supreme Court of India upheld an earlier judgment of the Madras High Court, which ruled that a person who converts to Islam cannot claim reservation benefits based on their pre-conversion caste status. The court gave its verdict while dismissing a Tamil Nadu government appeal challenging the Madras High Court's ruling.

The apex court stated, as quoted by LiveLaw, “A person who converts to Islam by that act alone doesn't become a member of one of the seven notified backward class social communities in the State. His former caste status can't be transposed to the Muslim backward class category, nor can his private religious body conclusively determine such status entitlement."