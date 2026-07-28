Reservation Hatao Andolan: A Movement Emerged After Cockroach Janata Party’s Success

By Gopal Ram Tripathi

A NEW ONLINE MOVEMENT is making waves across Indian social media. It's called Reservation Hatao Andolan (RHA), and it's calling for an end to caste-based reservations in education and government jobs. The movement's Instagram page crossed one million followers within hours of going live on July 25, 2026, and some reports say the number grew even higher the next day.

The campaign is mostly led by young people from the general category and Gen Z. It appeared right after large student protests, led by a group called the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), forced India's Union Education Minister to resign over repeated exam paper leaks. Many of the same students who joined those protests are now backing this new cause, but with a different focus, India's decades-old reservation system.

See Also: PM Modi Announces Fast-Track Courts for Paper Leak Cases Amid CJP Protest and Opposition Backlash

What the Movement Wants and How It Started

Reservation Hatao Andolan, often called RHA, is not a political party. It describes itself as a citizen-led movement instead. The campaign wants government jobs and college seats to be given out based on merit and economic need, not caste. It also wants people to stop being asked to declare their caste on official forms, arguing that this practice keeps caste alive rather than helping to erase it.

Popular slogans linked to the movement include "Equality. Merit. Justice." Supporters have also shared symbolic posts, such as people from different castes sharing the same water bottle, to show unity.

Some voices connected to the movement, including activist Anuradha Tiwari, have suggested more specific changes. These include limiting reservation benefits to one member of a family, adding a fixed end-date to quotas, and strictly enforcing rules that stop wealthier families within reserved categories from claiming benefits meant for the poor.

This isn't the first time India has seen protests against reservation. Similar movements broke out in 1990 and again in 2006 when quotas were expanded. However, experts say this new campaign is different because it's mostly online, driven by Gen Z, and calls for removing caste-based reservation altogether rather than opposing one new policy change.

See Also: NTA Under Fire: 47 Officials Removed Amid Escalating Paper Leak Controversy, CJP Protest

The Reservation System and the Debate Around It

To understand why this movement matters, it helps to know how India's reservation system currently works. As of 2026, nearly 59.5% of seats in central government institutions are reserved: 15% for Scheduled Castes, 7.5% for Scheduled Tribes, 27% for Other Backward Classes, and 10% for Economically Weaker Sections. Some states go even further, Tamil Nadu, for example, reserves 69% of seats.

This system exists because of Articles 15(4) and 16(4) of India's Constitution, which allow the government to make special provisions to help sections of society that have historically faced discrimination.

Supporters of the new movement argue that after more than 70 years, the system hasn't ended caste-based thinking, instead, they say, it has made caste a permanent official label. They also point out that general category students often need much higher marks to get the same seat that a reserved category student can get with lower marks.

On the other side, critics argue that caste-based discrimination still exists in daily life, from marriages to housing, and that removing reservations now would leave disadvantaged communities without an important tool for progress. They also note that representation of these communities in top institutions and government jobs remains uneven, and could shrink further without quotas in place.

So far, no major political party has openly supported ending reservations completely, and experts say any big change would face legal and constitutional challenges, since the system is protected by the Constitution and past Supreme Court rulings.