AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
THE SUPREME COURT OF INDIA has suspended the life imprisonment sentences of two convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gangrape and murder case and granted them bail, citing their prolonged incarceration of more than 17 years, alongside the severe physical disability of one of the appellants.
This decision came nearly three years after the apex court overturned the Gujarat government’s remission order in 2024 that resulted in the premature release of all 11 convicts in the case.
See Also: When Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi Said He “Did Not Find Anything Wrong” About the Early Release of the 11 Convicts in the Bilkis Bano Case
In the apex court, Justices M.M. Sundresh and Prasanna B. Varale suspended the life sentences of Bipinchand Kanaiyalal Joshi and Pradip Ramanlal Modhiya on October 28, 2026. The order was uploaded to the Supreme Court’s website this month, and since then had sparked a massive outrage in the entire country.
The case originally began in the courts of Gujarat, but was shifted to Maharashtra in August 2004 by the Supreme court, as Ms. Bano was having to live the life of a nomad and an orphan, alongside bearing the traumatic impacts of the violence that crippled her life.
Citing the argument that the “appellants have been under incarceration for a period of more than 17 years, and also the fact that one of the appellants has a severe handicap,” the apex court suspended the life sentences of the two convicts, The Hindu reported.
Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra — who represented the two appellants — argued the exact same thing, i.e. they had been in prison for more than 17 years already. Secondly, he also argued that one of the men had not been named in the original First Information Report (FIR), and was implicated in the case after almost three years to the incident.
However, the appeals for bail were opposed by Additional Solicitor General Raja Thakre, who represented the prosecution. He maintained that the seriousness of the offences and the material considered by the trial court and the Bombay High court should be taken into account before granting relief to the convicts.
See Also: SC seeks response from Gujarat, Maharashtra on Bilkis Bano case convicts’ plea
Hearing both the sides, the Supreme Court decided to suspend their sentences and also granted them bail, while their appeals are still pending.
On November 16, 2026, Bilkis Bano issued a public statement, where she explicitly stated that “she was not informed by the court” of this supreme court ruling. It was through press reports that she got to know of the update.
This is not just a mere opposition; this is a serious claim, the truth of which would point serious questions to the functioning of the Supreme court of India. Adding to that, is the gravity of the incident in the backdrop of the 2002 Gujarat riots, when Bilkis Bano was gangraped, and 14 of her family members were killed.
Through the statement, Ms. Bilkis Bano directly questioned the Supreme Court. “ How could the honorable Supreme Court simply suspend the sentence of the men who did this to me? How could they not even inform me? How could they not even make sure my voice was heard in their courtroom?” said Bilkis Bano.
The case has been circling the legal world for the last two decades approximately. However, Bano also reiterated that she would not back down to anything, and that she would keep the fight on for her children.
As of now, the Supreme Court’s suspension of life sentences and granting of bail do not mean that these men have been set free. Suspension or bail do not amount to the reversal of the earlier convictions.
[Rh/AR]
Suggested Reading: