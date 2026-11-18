THE SUPREME COURT OF INDIA has suspended the life imprisonment sentences of two convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gangrape and murder case and granted them bail, citing their prolonged incarceration of more than 17 years, alongside the severe physical disability of one of the appellants.

This decision came nearly three years after the apex court overturned the Gujarat government’s remission order in 2024 that resulted in the premature release of all 11 convicts in the case.

See Also: When Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi Said He “Did Not Find Anything Wrong” About the Early Release of the 11 Convicts in the Bilkis Bano Case

In the apex court, Justices M.M. Sundresh and Prasanna B. Varale suspended the life sentences of Bipinchand Kanaiyalal Joshi and Pradip Ramanlal Modhiya on October 28, 2026. The order was uploaded to the Supreme Court’s website this month, and since then had sparked a massive outrage in the entire country.

The case originally began in the courts of Gujarat, but was shifted to Maharashtra in August 2004 by the Supreme court, as Ms. Bano was having to live the life of a nomad and an orphan, alongside bearing the traumatic impacts of the violence that crippled her life.

What happened in the proceedings of the Supreme Court

Citing the argument that the “appellants have been under incarceration for a period of more than 17 years, and also the fact that one of the appellants has a severe handicap,” the apex court suspended the life sentences of the two convicts, The Hindu reported.

Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra — who represented the two appellants — argued the exact same thing, i.e. they had been in prison for more than 17 years already. Secondly, he also argued that one of the men had not been named in the original First Information Report (FIR), and was implicated in the case after almost three years to the incident.