DISCUSSIONS OVER administrative integrity and public service occupy the crux of the discussions on the role of bureaucracy in any country. And, it was an incident in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district that sparked a major outrage, as a Deputy Collector — a high ranking civil servant in India — was arrested over allegations of sexually exploiting a woman on the pretext of marriage in June 2026.

The Deputy Collector, named Arvind Mahour, is a 32-year-old civil servant who was arrested by the Civil Lines Police on the intervening night of June 3 and 4, 2026, after the woman lodged a complaint accusing him of establishing physical relations with her on multiple occasions with the promise of marriage. Subsequently, he was suspended by the Chambal division administration.

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The case came to light after the women approached the Morena police and alleged that she had first come into contact with Mahour through Facebook in early 2025 — the year he was posted as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Sabalgarh. According to the complaint made by the women, the two had exchanged contact numbers and began communicating regularly, eventually developing a personal relationship.

Allegations of sexual assault at multiple locations

According to the FIR, one of the alleged incidents took place on March 30, 2025, when Mahour allegedly took the woman in a car to a rest house in Morena and engaged in physical relationship with the women, against her wishes.

Furthermore, the complainant alleged that the officer continued to sexually exploit her at his government residence in Sabalgarh, where he was serving as the SDM at the time. She also alleged that Mahour took her to a flat in Gwalior, where similar incidents took place on multiple occasions.

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Later, when the woman insisted Mahour fulfill his promise of marriage, he refused to marry her, and also allegedly threatened her with serious consequences if she approached the police. She stated that Mahour had threatened to eliminate members of her family.

However, she approached the Civil Lines police station in Morena under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police action and suspension of Mahour

Upon receiving the complaint, the police confirmed that a case had been registered against Mahour.

According to the police, the FIR included Section 69 of the BNS, which deals with sexual intercourse obtained through deceitful means, including a false promise of marriage. Other provisions relating to criminal intimidation were also invoked.

Following his arrest, Mahour was produced before a district court in Morena on June 4, and was remanded to judicial custody till June 19, 2026.

Additionally, Chambal Division administration also suspended Arvind Mahour on June 4, following his arrest in the case. Mahour, however, had denied the allegations, and projected it as an attempt to blackmail him because of his administrative position.



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