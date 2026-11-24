ON MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23, 2026, the Supreme Court suspended the life sentence of a convict in the 2002 Godhra train burning case and granted him bail on medical grounds. The development comes less than a month after the top court granted bail to two convicts from 2002 Bilkis Bano gangrape case.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale granted relief to Irfan Siraj Pada, who has spent over 18 years in prison. Pada had sought suspension of his sentence citing a serious heart condition, with his counsel claiming that he suffers from an acute coronary syndrome and severe left ventricular dysfunction. The Gujarat government opposed his plea, citing his conduct during parole and in prison was “not good.” However, the state did not disagree with Pada’s medical records presented before the court.

The bench accepted the plea on medical grounds and directed that the suspension of sentence would be subject to conditions imposed by the trial court.