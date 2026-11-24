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ON MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23, 2026, the Supreme Court suspended the life sentence of a convict in the 2002 Godhra train burning case and granted him bail on medical grounds. The development comes less than a month after the top court granted bail to two convicts from 2002 Bilkis Bano gangrape case.
A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale granted relief to Irfan Siraj Pada, who has spent over 18 years in prison. Pada had sought suspension of his sentence citing a serious heart condition, with his counsel claiming that he suffers from an acute coronary syndrome and severe left ventricular dysfunction. The Gujarat government opposed his plea, citing his conduct during parole and in prison was “not good.” However, the state did not disagree with Pada’s medical records presented before the court.
The bench accepted the plea on medical grounds and directed that the suspension of sentence would be subject to conditions imposed by the trial court.
Pada approached the Supreme Court seeking suspension of his life sentence, citing his deteriorating heart condition and prolonged incarceration. His plea stated that he suffered from acute coronary syndrome, a condition involving reduced blood supply to the heart, and severe left ventricular dysfunction. He also argued against the basis of his conviction in 2011. His counsel claimed that Pada was given a life sentence following police witnesses whose testimonies allegedly contained inconsistencies.
However, the Gujarat government opposed his release, pointing out that the convict had violated the conditions of his parole in 2019. He was released for 14 days to attend to his daughter's medical treatment but did not surrender on October 20, 2019, and remained absconding for 372 days before being arrested again in October 2020.
The state also informed the court that his conduct in prison had been unsatisfactory. According to its submission, the latest indecent incident occurred in September 2026, when Pada had allegedly abused jail staff and attempted to attack them with a carrom board.
Official custody records showed that he had spent 18 years, three months and 23 days in actual imprisonment, after accounting for periods of temporary bail, regular bail, parole and abscondence. Nonetheless, the Supreme Court granted him relief on medical grounds.
On February 27, 2002, a coach of the Sabarmati Express — with Hindu pilgrims and Kar sevaks (voluntary workers) as passengers returning from Ayodhya — was set on fire near Godhra railway station in Gujarat. The mob that attacked the coach were identified as members of the Muslim community, leading to rise in communal tensions in the area. The incident killed 59 passengers in the train.
It triggered widespread communal riots across Gujarat. According to official figures, more than 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, were killed in the two to three days following the Godhra train burning.
In March 2011, a special trial court convicted 31 people in the train burning case. While 11 were sentenced to death, the remaining 20 were handed life imprisonment. In October 2017, the Gujarat High Court upheld the convictions but commuted the death sentences of all 11 convicts to life imprisonment, while upholding sentences of the other 20 as well.
Pada was among those convicted in the case. He was arrested on March 23, 2002, and has challenged his conviction before the Supreme Court, where his appeal remains pending.
The Godhra train burning case and the Bilkis Bano case are both linked to the 2002 Gujarat riots. Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was gangraped during the communal violence. Seven members of her family, including her three-year-old daughter, were also killed by a mob.
On October 28, 2026, the Supreme Court suspended the life sentences of two convicts in Bilkis Bano gangrape case and granted them bail. The bench cited medical reasons along with their prolonged incarceration of over 17 years as the main reason behind the relief.
[Rh/HP]
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