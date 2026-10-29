42 years since 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Understanding the causes, horrors and aftermath of the incident that Rajiv Gandhi called a “little” tremor 

Horrors of 1984 anti-Sikh riots and State complicity

Most gruesome violence in the national capital was witnessed on November 1 and 2, 1984, though the targeted attack throughout North India continued for at least 3 more days. According to official figures cited by the Nanavati commission, 2,733 Sikhs were killed in Delhi between October 31 and November 5, with more killings witnessed in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar and other states, taking the number of casualties well above 3,000. However, Sikh and humanitarian organizations dispute this number and put the estimate to nearly 10,000.

The official government report mentions the horrific account in detail. It alleged that Sikh men were dragged out of their homes, beaten and burnt alive. In several instances, attackers placed tyres around victims’ necks, poured kerosene or petrol over them and set them on fire. Houses, shops, taxis and gurudwaras were also looted and burnt.

Rahul Bedi, a journalist from The Indian Express, filed a written complaint that more than 350 people were killed from his locality of Trilokpuri in East Delhi. According to him the violent episode lasted over 30 hours, ending on the evening of November 2, 1984. However, contrary to Bedi’s account, the official toll recorded for the locality just shows 95 deaths.

Amid this massacre, the role of police and authorities became a central issue, adding to the argument of the violence being a state-sponsored pogrom. The People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) and the People’s Union for Democratic Rights (PUDR) published their own joint investigation titled Who Are the Guilty? in November 1984. It alleged that police officers, in many localities, were supplying diesel from their jeeps to the arsonists. Survivors accounts from other humanitarian organizations also corroborate such accounts.