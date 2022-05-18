Navigating Dating with Disability

Finding love is never easy, and when disability enters the picture, dating can be a real challenge.

According to a survey conducted by the dating app QuackQuack among people aged 21 to 30, 43 percent of disabled people stated that dating has always taken a back seat due to their condition. Fifty-seven percent said they have been on dates. They deal with everything differently than the average Joe because they have a disability. However, this does not prevent them from falling in love. Life must continue!

Weakened Confidence

Most people have little understanding of what it is like to live with a disability. In the survey, 41 percent of disabled women from tier 1 and 2 cities expressed a lack of confidence as a result of their living conditions. They admitted to believing that people might not find them as attractive and appealing as those who are not disabled. It takes a long time for them to accept the fact that they have a disability. Dating with the label attached to them can be devastating to their self-esteem.

Dating apps to the rescue

Because it is more convenient, 52 percent of disabled people aged 25 to 30 have used dating apps to find the right match. Many of them found it difficult to go out and meet new people. Dating apps, on the other hand, allowed them to communicate with others from the comfort of their own homes. Despite the difficulties, the majority of them manage to get by.

The talk

While many people with disabilities find it difficult to disclose their condition, 51 percent of disabled people over the age of 30 believe it is better to inform their date about their disability early on. They commented that having a relationship with an elephant in the room is unrealistic.

While many people believe that addressing it beforehand will help ease the initial shock and anxiety, 49 percent believe that their disability does not define them and would not want conversations based on it. They don't believe in revealing it before meeting someone.