Millennials seek companies whose values align with their own

This generation prioritizes purpose over money. They want to be a part of something bigger than just a job; they want to be a part of something meaningful. They are willing to leave if the organization does not align with their goals.

The days of employees adhering to what is comfortable, normal, and safe are long gone. The Millennial seeks and continues to work for a company whose beliefs and ethos are an extension of or aligned with their own. This generation, which makes up the majority of an organization's workforce, is goal-oriented and prefers to be contributors rather than employees who meet their KRAs. This generation questions the very foundation of traditional employee behavior, which serves the individual/company rather than the cause/contribution.

Given that they constitute a sizable proportion of the workforce, organizations and managers must align themselves with the hopes and aspirations of the millennial workforce, which is eager to make a difference through their work.

How do these attributes align with the company's needs?

The millennial workforce has the potential to be a complete package. They are technologically savvy, ambitious, cause-oriented, socially responsible, and collaborative, which are all qualities that an employer looks for in an employee. With technology at the forefront, the world is more complex than ever.

If an organization does not make good use of technology, it is likely to fall behind. Employees who can take on these complex challenges and turn them into opportunities for businesses are needed in this work environment. The millennial generation's technological prowess is a huge asset to the organization today.

According to Michael Page, nearly 86 percent of Indian employees planned to resign by the end of 2021. Employees do not want to work for a company that does not share their values and aspirations, and they are more concerned with their overall well-being and satisfaction. Millennials are also expected to make up 75 percent of the global workforce by 2025. As a result, the sooner organizations understand how millennials think, the better their chances of attracting the cream of the crop.