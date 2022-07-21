Are you bringing up your ex habitually?

In a perfect world, when one relationship ends and another starts anew, you move on civilly. No more ties, all memories erased, no resentment in the heart. But we don't live in an ideal world. Breakups are often messy and leave you with an unsolicited shared history. What do you do with that?

Dating App QuackQuack recently surveyed people ranging from 21 and 35 years of age to get their opinion on discussing the ex with the present partner.

The survey revealed that 61 percent of the people talk about their ex with their present partner. They believe that if something is distressing you, discuss it with your partner. On the other hand, 39 percent are scared it might hurt their relationship. Talking about your ex is like treading dangerous waters.

Healthy relationship check

Forty-seven percent of women aged 25 to 30, voiced that talking about their ex with the new partner proves that they are in a sound and secure relationship. They chimed that the current partner must have survived a heartbreak or two. There should be no reason to be afraid of opening up about the past. Everyone wants to be a tough cookie until the day it starts affecting their mental health. Talking about your ex and the grief afflicted in the past relationship would leave you unburdened and happy.

Trauma bonding

Fifty-six percent of people above 30 from tier 1 and tier 2 cities talk about their previous relationship with their partner, and they opine that the conversation is not actually about the ex, it is rather about the trauma they gave each other. Often listening to each other's past traumas has a bonding effect on their relationships.

Some mentioned focusing on the positive aspect of their exes. While it is tempting to dish about the said ex, that is not a healthy approach.