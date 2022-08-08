Here are 5 natural tips to boost milk for a nursing mother

Being a mother can be the most satisfying yet challenging role to play. A woman's life takes a complete turn after she becomes a mother with new responsibilities hence paying attention to her health is of utmost necessity. Nursing mothers who are breastfeeding their children are always on the lookout to provide the best nutrition to their babies.

Since breast milk is the only source of food and nutrition for babies, it is important to have sufficient milk production. However, some women might go through an insufficient amount of milk to feed their babies. Stress, lifestyle disorders, and some other mistakes may lead to less milk production. But there are some natural ways Dietitian Garima Goyal shared with IANSlife to boost milk for a nursing mother to keep the baby happy and healthy.

Five natural tips to boost milk for a nursing mother:

1. Stay hydrated

Drinking enough water and staying hydrated is the key to having ample milk production for your baby. Breast milk contains a high amount of water and hence a dehydrated body can never make enough milk. A minimum of 3 liters of water is recommended for nursing mothers. Apart from that include other fluids like juice, herbal teas, and coconut waters to add more water to your body.

2. Frequent breastfeeding

Breastfeed your baby quite often and use both sides of your breasts. Also, if your baby only latches to you for a short period, try making it long. The longer your baby latches, the more milk production you will have.