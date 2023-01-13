The dark side of being an introvert

'Introversion' and 'Extroversion' are personality traits that every human possesses. Here is a sneak peek into the problems an introverted person faces in today's society.
People think you are arrogant: The basic characteristic which distinguishes an introvert from the lot is his/her tendency to remain aloof. Most introverts try avoiding conversations with strangers and this makes people think that they are arrogant.
Take a lot of time to heal emotionally: The first point plays a major role here. Introverts tend to remain aloof and society gives them a bad name. In short, introverts have very less or no friends.
There comes a time when they are emotionally shattered. This is the phase where the presence of friends and relatives helps a lot. But what about introverts? Well, only pillow talk helps them.
Over-thinkers and great observers: Introvert people have high observational skills. Whenever in a group, the introverted chap tries to remain aloof but deep down in his/her mind, he/she is observing, criticizing, and trying to understand the situation of the environment. In short, they have a world of their own. But this characteristic has a negative side too. It is said that people who think a lot give the best advice to others but have a tough time making decisions for themselves.
Avoid getting into an argument: It is a harsh reality but introverts let people walk all over them. They can’t take a stand for themselves and their loved ones. In the first point, it is mentioned that introverts don’t like to communicate with people even if they are seeking friendship. So, one can imagine the state of the introvert with whom someone has gotten into an argument.
Ticking Bombs: This is the amalgamation of all the points mentioned above.
The trauma of being neglected by society + A failed relationship + No friends + over-thinking about the past, present, and future+ getting into a forced argument ========
This does not heal things but it makes the situation worse!
Society misunderstood your behavior and now you are arrogant for it.
No one wants to be in a relationship with an unpredictable person.
Forget about friends.
The argument you got into ended up in blows and abuses no one had expected from you in their wildest dreams.
More overthinking for future explosions.