Best places to be visited in the city of Vadodara

By: Shivam Pandey

The city of Vadodara is very well located on the banks of the Vishvamitra River and is home to some of the captivating architectural excellence in India. Visiting this particular place is definitely a good idea especially if individuals are a lover of history. But first you must understand the benefits of staying in Vadodara hotels located centrally and also look at the popular places to be visited in this particular city. Check out the list below.

1. Makar Pura Palace: This particular place was built in 1870 and served as the summer Palace of the royal family of the Gaekwads. This particular place has been very well designed with the Italian touch of architecture and is very much successfully remained as the royal family place so that they will be able to spend most of the time in the summers. Today this particular place is Serving as a training school for the Indian Air Force and is also very much helpful in providing people with access to the architectural billions along with Lavish Green decorating every fountain.

2. Sayaji Garden: Visiting this particular place is definitely a good idea because it has been spread across hundred acres and is very well considered one of the largest possible public gardens in the western part of the country. The presence of the Sardar Patel planetarium and museum in this particular place is also very much successful in providing people with easy insights into history. The garden also comes with one of the Jazz and take floral clocks with approximately 20 feet diameter dial. Hence, visiting this particular garden is definitely a good idea so that people can spend time with the lab ones very easily and can enjoy access to a peaceful environment.

3. EME Temple: This particular place is one of the most important shrines which has been managed by the Indian Army because it is successfully capable of boosting the remarkable contemporary architecture and ultimately helps in featuring the aspects of major religions of India. This has been very well covered with aluminium sheets and also has been dating back to the 17th-15th centuries which are very much capable of defining the beauty of the garden surrounding the temple. Visiting this particular place is definitely a good idea so that everybody will be able to appreciate the unique concept without any kind of problem and ultimately everyone will be able to have the best time.

4. Museum and picture gallery: Vadodara museum and picture gallery has been specifically designed on the lines of the London science museum and the Albert museum. This particular place will be helpful in showcasing the rich collection of artefacts related to archaeology and natural history so that everyone will be able to enjoy easy access to the best possible collection of the maharajas. This particular picture gallery will be housing several masterpieces by European artists along with an excellent collection of original paintings by British landscape painters. Major attractions of this particular city include the skeleton of the blue whale along with an Egypt mummy.

5. Surya Narayan Temple: As the name will be indicating this particular place is very well dedicated to Surya Devta and has been specifically designed in a very grand manner. This particular temple will be helpful in highlighting the majestic architectural features and it has been very well believed that it will be capable of providing people with easy access to relief from different problems in life. This particular place is one of the most important reasons for visiting the city of Vadodara and no wonder it is very well crafted by devotees all year long.

6. Sursagar Lake: Visiting this particular place is a great idea because this is very well located in the heart of the city and is a mesmerising place that will be remaining filled with water all year long. The cool environment associated with this particular place is the perfect excuse for spending time near the water body and it also has a concrete wall that will be running across the perimeter of the lake. People can simply sit here during the evening hours so that they will be able to appreciate the beauty factor of the place very easily. This place also has the 120 feet tall statue of Lord Shiva which is located in the middle of the lake and makes it one of the most popular places to be visited in the city of Vadodara.

7. Sri Aurobindo Ashram: Visiting this particular place is a great idea where the Indian philosopher Shri Aurobindo Ghosh stayed from 1894-1906. This is a very spacious bungalow which comes with 23 rooms and also has a study room along with a library and sales Emporium. This particular place is very much popular because of the calm atmosphere and environment associated with it which makes it very much popular. Basically, this is the best opportunity of enjoying meditation, introspection and spiritual healing so that everyone will be able to enjoy a lot.

8. Laxmi Vilas Palace: This is one of the magnificent places in the city of Vadodara which will be helpful in providing people with easy access to the residence of the royal family. This place was constructed in 1890 and is approximately four times larger than the Buckingham Palace of London. Basically, this is the final example of the best possible architectural amalgamation and ultimately provides people with a good number of benefits very easily.

9. Kirti Mandir: This is one of the most important places in the city of Vadodara where the members of the royal family stayed. This place is very well situated near the Vishwamitra bridge and is an impressive structure which will be complete with ornate carvings and balconies as well as terraces. Basically, this place will be helpful in providing people with easy access to the multiple walls of the structure and ultimately helps in representing the battle of Mahabharat. This particular central architecture will be definitely helpful in displaying the map of undivided India and helps in making sure that everyone will be able to enjoy easy access to the photos and statues of undivided India.

Hence, visiting the city of Vadodara is definitely a good idea and ultimately planning the accommodation in the form of Vadodara hotel is definitely important so that people will be able to enjoy easy access to the above mentioned places very easily.