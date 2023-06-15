There is a recent shift towards the adoption of contemporary office furniture in the Philippines

By : SEO Specialist

Because of its greater visual weight, it has the potential to make a smaller room appear more crowded. Traditional office tables could give the impression that the room is overcrowded and artificial if you're trying to decorate a lobby that's on the smaller side. The slender lines of modern office tables make them an excellent choice for fitting into smaller rooms without sacrificing either comfort or aesthetics.

"Modern" and "contemporary" furniture refer to the same thing. However, this is a common misconception. It's not quite that.

What are some distinguishing features of contemporary office table and furniture design?

"Modern office tables" refers to a particular design style known as "Modernism," which emerged in the early 1900s in conjunction with the Bauhaus School of Design. Imagine designs from the art deco period with all the flourishes and ornamentations they included. Now think of the antithesis, modernism, and you'll think of that.