Why Do Dogs Have Different Coat Colors? Find Out The Interesting Reasons!

Fur color patterns lend distinct characteristics to different dog breeds, and the level of variation in dogs is simply incredible. However, from the looks, it is impossible to believe that the Chihuahuas and Great Danes are the same species despite considerable differences in weight and size. One of the interesting facts revealed in a new study confirms that the color variations of fur originate in the genes inherited from the primitive common ancestor of wolves and dogs.
Hundreds of dog breeds share five distinct coat patterns, such as dominant yellow (DY), Shaded Yellow (SY), Agouti (AG), Black Saddle (BS), and Black Black (BB), which are typical of the breeds. Different genetic conditions and genes contribute to and hair color that create numerous color shades and patterns of dog coats, which make it highly challenging for scientists to trace the genes behind them.
Cracking the genetic puzzle
The variation in expression of the Agouti Signaling Protein gene (ASIP) happens due to the structural variants at two locations. It is responsible for those above five distinct color patterns of dog coats. However, one of the pattern’s origins greatly surprised researchers. They found that the genetic combination for dominant yellow traced in dogs matched that of the Arctic white wolves. What was most surprising is that on further phylogenetic analysis, it became clear that the genetic combination originated from a canidae or a mammal of a dog family that existed more than two million years ago but is now extinct. Interestingly, the history of the domestication of dogs is only 30000 years old.
While researching for genetic roots of dog coat colors and patterns, scientists found some interesting facts that provided important hints about canidae evolution. It became clear that the variation in coat colors on dogs happened long ago when dogs were yet to become dogs.
Simplifying the color palette
To simplify matters and better understand the primary dog colors, let us focus on the breed standards set by the American Kennel Club. The standards are essential for registering dogs as pedigrees, and the cost of a perfect puppy in a rare color can run into thousands of dollars. The categories of some of the most common dog coat colors are as under:
1. Black – Black is the most common dog coat color, and there is a wide variety of shades ranging from solid black to glossy jet black; some also have to be marked in grey or tan. Find Labradors, Poodles, and Collies in stunning ebony coats. Therefore, you have many choices if you want a sleek black beauty or a glossy one.
2. White/ Cream – White is another dominant and eye-catching color for dog coats, especially among hounds that are available in plenty. Dogs with white coats tend not to have markings in other colors and usually remain dazzling white. The skin contrasts impressively with the black eyes and noses that look so cute. Some of the white dog breeds include West Highland White Terriers, Bichon Frises, and Smoyeds. Snowy dogs in white coats look stunningly charming despite a tendency to get dirty due to mud spattering. To maintain bright and shining coats, you must ensure proper pet cleanliness with regular grooming sessions to ensure their best looks.
3. Brown – Brown is a broad, attractive, and hugely versatile color category because shades of gold and red are often a part of the color spectrum, and you will find many puppies in this category. The shade has an earthy tone, befitting outdoor dogs that love to play in the wet outdoors, jumping and frolicking in a muddy puddle. The brown shade has many variants, such as chocolate or liver, tan, and fawn, usually found in the breeds such as Boxers, retrievers, Spaniels, and many more.
4. Red – If you want a furry friend in an unusual color, then the red hues are right for you. Specifically, describing the red shade as chestnut brown or rich auburn seems more appropriate in dog terms. However, the tinge might look fierier in sunlight. The flowing auburn locks of Irish Setters make them famous among dog lovers, as do the Irish Terriers with their slightly ginger red coats, both head-turners.
5. Golden/ Yellow/ Cream – The colors of sand and sunlight that usually light up homes are a favorite coat color for those looking for family dogs. A wide variety of shades are available in the color range, including wheat, apricot, and even lemon. Just imagine some natural beauties with coats in shades of yellow, cream, or golden that includes Labradors, Golden Retrievers, and Beagles.
6. Gray/ Silver/ Blue – Strange though it might sound, it confirmed that it is not difficult to find dogs with blue coats, which is not the blue you usually refer to but a shade derived from diluted black. The shade is similar to slate color, closely connected to silver or gray. Siberian Huskies and Weimaraners are typical examples of sparkly or steely pooches. Due to aging, many dogs turn into silver foxes, which adds a distinguished tone to any shade.
Different Dog Patterns
The is not only due to the coat color but also the coat pattern. The markings on the primary colors make dogs look more beautiful, and often at least one other shade sprinkled on the primary color is most desirable.
a) Brindle – The pattern consists of irregular stripes on a light coat color that gives a tiger-like appearance usually found in boxers and Great Danes.
b) Merle/ Dapple – Splashes of dark colors against a lighter background that gives a marble-like appearance to dogs and constitute merle coats are typical of breeds such as Corgis and Australian Shepherds.
c) Spots - The Dalmatian with regular black or dark brown spots on a white background is a glaring example of the Spots pattern of dog coats.
d) Piebald – You must have seen dogs with coats that have irregular patches. It results from piebald genes in many breeds, such as Dachshunds and Whippets.
In addition, Sable, Bicolor, and Tricolor are the other coat patterns that complete the list. The diverse dog coat patterns make them so attractive and lovable. Don’t you agree? (GP/PS)