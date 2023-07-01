Why Do Dogs Have Different Coat Colors? Find Out The Interesting Reasons!

Simplifying the color palette

To simplify matters and better understand the primary dog colors, let us focus on the breed standards set by the American Kennel Club. The standards are essential for registering dogs as pedigrees, and the cost of a perfect puppy in a rare color can run into thousands of dollars. The categories of some of the most common dog coat colors are as under:

1. Black – Black is the most common dog coat color, and there is a wide variety of shades ranging from solid black to glossy jet black; some also have to be marked in grey or tan. Find Labradors, Poodles, and Collies in stunning ebony coats. Therefore, you have many choices if you want a sleek black beauty or a glossy one.

2. White/ Cream – White is another dominant and eye-catching color for dog coats, especially among hounds that are available in plenty. Dogs with white coats tend not to have markings in other colors and usually remain dazzling white. The skin contrasts impressively with the black eyes and noses that look so cute. Some of the white dog breeds include West Highland White Terriers, Bichon Frises, and Smoyeds. Snowy dogs in white coats look stunningly charming despite a tendency to get dirty due to mud spattering. To maintain bright and shining coats, you must ensure proper pet cleanliness with regular grooming sessions to ensure their best looks.

3. Brown – Brown is a broad, attractive, and hugely versatile color category because shades of gold and red are often a part of the color spectrum, and you will find many puppies in this category. The shade has an earthy tone, befitting outdoor dogs that love to play in the wet outdoors, jumping and frolicking in a muddy puddle. The brown shade has many variants, such as chocolate or liver, tan, and fawn, usually found in the breeds such as Boxers, retrievers, Spaniels, and many more.

4. Red – If you want a furry friend in an unusual color, then the red hues are right for you. Specifically, describing the red shade as chestnut brown or rich auburn seems more appropriate in dog terms. However, the tinge might look fierier in sunlight. The flowing auburn locks of Irish Setters make them famous among dog lovers, as do the Irish Terriers with their slightly ginger red coats, both head-turners.