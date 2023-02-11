Dalai Lama's dog sold for Rs 1550

After over a decade of loyalty to keeping Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama safe, his security dog was sold for partly Rs 1,550 ($20).

This is the story of a sniffer Labrador dog named Duka that was deployed in the Dalai Lama's security was auctioned after serving for 12 long years this week by Himachal Pradesh Police.

The police used Duka to patrol the Dalai Lama's official palace and to sniff out potential bomb threats.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Nitin Chauhan, who is deployed in the security of the Dalai Lama, told the media that Duka was specially trained to warn the police about explosives.

He used to do recee at venues before public engagements of the Dalai Lama.