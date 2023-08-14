Seven Timeless Vintage Home Trends

In the world of interior design, trends come and go, but there are certain vintage styles that stand the test of time. Janavi Javeri, the founder and interior stylist at Walls & Things, shares seven vintage home trends that continue to captivate and charm homeowners even in today's modern era.

From retro aesthetics to classic elements, these timeless trends add a touch of nostalgia and sophistication to any living space, making them popular choices for those seeking a sense of enduring style.

Mid-Century Modern Magic

The mid-century modern style, popularized during the mid-20th century, still holds sway in contemporary interior design. Characterised by clean lines, organic shapes, and minimalist forms, this style effortlessly blends functionality with elegance. The mid-century modern furniture, such as the iconic Eames chairs or a sleek teak sideboard, can be incorporated into modern spaces, adding a touch of retro chic and enduring appeal.

Victorian Grandeur

The Victorian era brought about an opulent and ornate style that exudes a sense of grandeur and sophistication. Elements like elaborate chandeliers, intricately patterned wallpaper, and richly upholstered furniture can be thoughtfully integrated into contemporary interiors. By combining Victorian touches with modern aesthetics, homeowners can achieve a unique and captivating look that showcases the best of both worlds.

Timeless Terrazzo

Originally a cost-effective flooring option in Italy, terrazzo has made a remarkable comeback in recent years. The versatility of this composite material, which combines chips of marble, quartz, and glass in a cement binder, along with its vibrant colors and speckled patterns, makes it a beautiful addition to homes. With a touch of retro charm to floors, countertops, and even home accessories, creating a stylish yet enduring statement.