The exact order you should apply makeup

Just as there are certain methods we accomplish certain things, such as making a specific meal. The process of putting on makeup also varies a lot.

But, regardless, it is essential to establish the groundwork once and for all, and we can tweak it here and there as we choose. As a result, Mukan Jain, Brand Manager at MARS Cosmetics, discusses the proper order for applying makeup.

Step 1: Primer

If you ask experienced makeup artists for their best advice, most will tell you that the key to great makeup is to prep your skin properly. It helps that there's a primer out there for every type of skin and concern. So whether you're dealing with oily skin and want to control shine, or your skin is dry and needs more moisture, there's a primer designed for it. Primers not only make makeup stick better but also make it last longer. So, if you want your makeup to shine throughout the day, primer is your secret weapon.

Step 2: Brows and Eyes

While this isn't a strict rule, there's a good reason to handle your eye makeup and eyebrows before you get into your complexion products. It's all about having a solid base to work from. Why? It gives you a safety net. You can fix fallout or mascara mishaps under your eyes without messing up your concealer or foundation, especially if you've gone all out on your eye look.

However, you're not locked into this order – you can totally switch it up and apply your eye makeup after your complexion products if that suits your style better. The key is to kick off with whatever is going to be the star of your look. If it's all about the eyes, dive into that first. If you're focusing on achieving flawless skin, start there. This way, you've got more flexibility to perfect that focal point before bringing in the other elements like lips and cheeks. It's all about making your final look come together seamlessly.

Step 3: Foundation

Exploring the world of foundations can be overwhelming. How do you find the right one for you? If you want a light, breathable finish, go for a tinted moisturizer or something with a dewy touch. If you're in the middle, a demi-matte works well. And if you need staying power, full-coverage, matte foundations are your go-to for all-day wear.

Remember, the purpose of the foundation is to create an even base for other makeup. To start, match the shade to your skin tone and desired finish. Test three similar shades on your chest to find the closest one – usually, the face is a bit lighter than the rest of your body due to regular washing.

To apply, use a Beauty Blender for a natural look or a good foundation brush for a smoother finish. Whichever tool you choose, blend the foundation before adding concealer.