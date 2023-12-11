Five Questions I Wish I Asked Before Booking a Boudoir Session

By Shah Rajpoot

At the age of 44, with three children and a bustling household to manage, the idea of a boudoir photoshoot seemed like a whimsical escape from the demands of daily life. However, what began as a surprise gift for my husband turned into a journey of empowerment.

While the experience was transformative, there were aspects I wish I had probed into before booking the session.

Does the Studio Provide Wardrobe Options?

My assumption was that the boudoir photography studio would offer an array of wardrobe options to choose from. After all, isn't part of the allure of a boudoir session the chance to don beautiful pieces that make you feel confident? However, this isn't always the case. Studios differ in their offerings, and some might expect clients to bring their own outfits.

In hindsight, I wish I had inquired about the wardrobe situation. Knowing this in advance would have allowed me to plan and perhaps bring specific pieces that held sentimental value or contributed to the overall style I had in mind. Whether you're envisioning lace, silk, or something more daring, clarifying the wardrobe options can improve your experience.

Glam Squad or DIY Makeup?

One of the exciting aspects of a boudoir session, especially for a mother of three juggling a busy life, is the opportunity to be pampered with hair and makeup.

However, not all boudoir studios include professional hair and makeup services in their packages. Before booking, it's important to ask if these services are provided.

I learned the hard way that assuming these services were included led to a bit of last-minute scrambling. Coordinating a separate hair and makeup artist or attempting to achieve the desired look on my own wasn't the stress-free experience I had envisioned. Clarifying this aspect in advance ensures you can fully enjoy the luxurious experience of being styled by professionals, setting the tone for a confident and empowered photoshoot.

Retouching Realities: To What Extent Is Retouching Applied?

Retouching is a common practice in boudoir photography, but the extent to which it's applied can vary widely between studios.

As a 44-year-old woman, I had my reservations about how my body might be portrayed in the final images. Some studios opt for a more natural, untouched look, while others embrace airbrushing and digital enhancements.

Regrettably, I did not ask about the retouching policy beforehand, leaving me uncertain about what the final images would look like. I wish I had engaged in a conversation with the photographer about my preferences, whether for a more natural finish or a polished look. Having a clear understanding of the retouching process allows you to align your expectations and ensure the final images truly reflect the version of yourself you want to celebrate.

Personal Touch: Can I Bring Personal Props or Mementos?

Adding a personal touch to your boudoir session can make the experience even more meaningful. Whether it's a piece of jewelry, a cherished item, or something that symbolizes a significant aspect of your life, incorporating personal props can add depth and authenticity to your images.

Before the session, I wish I had asked about the studio's policy on personal props. Some photographers encourage clients to bring items that hold sentimental value, while others may have limitations. Knowing this in advance would have allowed me to prepare and bring items that tell a story, making the photos more unique and reflective of my personality.

What Is the Studio's Policy on Image Use?

In the age of social media, where sharing life's moments has become second nature, I found myself wishing I had asked about the studio's policy on the use of images on platforms like Instagram or Facebook. While my intention was to gift the images to my husband, the evolving perception of boudoir photography as a celebration of self led me to reconsider the idea of sharing my empowered images more widely.

To avoid any surprises, inquire about the studio's policy on image use. Some studios may have specific guidelines or offer options for privacy. Understanding this aspect ensures that your images are used in a way that aligns with your comfort level and intentions.

Booking a boudoir session can be an amazing journey. Just make sure to do your research and find a studio that will communicate with you, and answer all your questions!