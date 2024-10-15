By Patrick Noah

Can you think of a better way to make a statement appearance on the red carpet than flaunting your luxury watch? Studded not just in gold and jewels but in absolute class? Not merely a device that tells you the time but an accessory that speaks for your status symbol.



From the royal family to celebrities, each one confirms the stereotype that their accessories collection is loaded with luxury watches. James Bond, Lady Gaga, Ryan Reynolds, Michelle Obama, and many of the most famous figures always carry an iconic watch around their wrist that manages to catch the public eye.



Following your favorites over social media isn’t enough. It’s time to pick your favorite one from our list of luxury watches that celebrities love.



Rolex Daytona

Representing exclusivity, style, and luxury, the Rolex Daytona is a symbol of power and class. Marketed as the iconic cosmograph, it is worn by some of the most iconic figures in the world, including David Beckham, Tom Cruise, Justin Beiber, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jay-Z, and Kanye West. Paul Newman also had a collection of Rolex Daytonas named after him!



The precise engineering , sporty look, iconic panda and reverse panda dial and bezel designs, and the 40 mm oyster case made of gold, platinum, or stainless steel are some exquisite features that make Daytona, to date, remain a hot pick amongst racers, celebrities, and vintage collectors.



Omega Seamaster

Diving deep into design and style, the Omega Seamaster is an embodiment of elegance, adventure, and functionality. Its iconic wave pattern, sporty design, and call for adventure, blended with top-notch technology, engineering, and craftsmanship, are why it made a perfect choice to accessorize Daniel Craig in Skyfall, Tomorrow Never Dies, Skyfall, Spectre, and Pierce Brosnan in The World is Not Enough and Die Another Day.



The Duke of Cambridge, Prince Williams, Michael Phelps, and Joe Biden also appeared on numerous occasions wearing the Omega Speedmaster.



This timeless classic features a stainless steel case that prevents corrosion is water resistant up to 300mm, and has a date display at 3 o’clock, symbolizing adventure and functionality.

Richard Mille RM 27-03

Unlike the regular watches on the list that come in gold, silver, and titanium colors, the Richard Mille is a furiously designed racers watch meant to stand out in the crowd. Each of its 500 pieces is assembled by hand, giving it its signature innovative design.



Its 40.7mm x 47.32mm x 12.4mm tonneau-shaped case, use of quartz and carbon TPT materials, and exclusive yearly production of 50 pieces attract collectors.



Drake, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Nadal, and LeBron James all have one of this kind in their collection and flaunt it on social media.

Patek Philippe Nautilis 5711



The Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711 is a piece of excellent craftsmanship and precise engineering. Introduced in 2006 and discontinued in 2022, the fanbase for this rare and exquisite piece still makes collectors wait in line for years to get their hands on it. The eyes linger on the stainless steel and gold case and Brackett, octagonal dial with luminescent markings, and attention to the little details catered by the craftsmen.

This Patek Philipe edition is a pure luxury dress watch, introduced for elegance and class instead of bold and rough adventures. Often considered suitable for formal occasions , the Patek Philippe watches are a top choice for your favorite celebrities ; Jay-Z, Kanye West, Neymar Jr., Drake, and David Beckham have rocked them on important occasions.

Cartier Ballon Bleu

Kate Middleton is the first name that pops up when anyone talks about the Cartier Ballon Bleu. After all, the news that Prince Williams gifted this specific watch to the royalty spread like a forest fire.



Not only does this watch scream royalty with its luxurious details, such as the sapphire crystal glass face, a silver stainless steel strap, and a silver dial that features Roman numerals and analog quartz movement for precise timekeeping, it also feels like royalty.



Ensuring the future, Her Highness can always keep track of time. It is often photographed on her wrist in public appearances, so we know it is comfortable and much loved.

Omega Constellation

It is safe to say that we have an eye for detail. After all, celebrities like Audrey Hepburn, Sophia Loren, Charlize Theron, and Nicole Kidman wore the Omega Constellation to the red carpet and other important occasions, making it the most elegant feminine watch of all time that is bound to put you in awe for its design.

The watch features the constellation pattern, one of its kind on luxury watches, a claw-like pattern that secures the case for the bracelet, premium-quality quartz glass over the dial, and stainless steel and gold on the case, which add to its admirable features.



Bulgari Octo Roma

The Bulgari Octo Roma made its appearance on Leonardo de Caprio and Ryan Gosling's wrists at the Cannes festivals. The fan base extends to celebrities like Matt Damon, Eric Clapton, Henry Golding, and Idris Elba, who have worn it on multiple special occasions.



Providing a combination of Italian and Swiss watch experience, the Octo Roma has a minimalistic dial design in silver, black, and blue, sufficient to complement an entire wardrobe. Creating a fusion design with circular and octagonal shapes that take inspiration from ancient Roman architecture, this watch is ideal for both formal and casual occasions.



Tudor Black Bay Fifty-Eight

No wonder David Beckham, Tom Hardy, Chris Hemsworth, and Eddy Redmayne wore the Tudor Black Bay fifty-eight in their movies as well on the red carpet! A percent blend of modern and vintage, Tudor Black Bay fifty-eight is for those who know their niche.



Featuring a 99mm stainless steel case, a rotating bezel with 60-minute markings, and a rich black simple dial with luminescent hour markers, this watch has a sleek and appealing profile. Wear it as a vintage-like piece for special occasions or regularly as a comfortable classic. This one checks off your simplicity, elegance, and functionality checklist like a pro.

Breitling Galactic



Known for its ability to be a luxury and practicality at the same time, the Breitling Galactic features a sophisticated round case in a variety of vibrant colors. This sporty yet classic timeless piece is for those who cannot compromise on style and functionality. Numerous celebrities, including actor and producer John Travolta, wore it on movie premiers and sporting events.



The stainless steel brackets with a comfortable handle and rotating bezel design make it a great fit for multiple occasions and add value to its aesthetics, quality, and performance.