Two-Wheeler Insurance for a New Vehicle: Best Plan and Add-ons

Pick the Base Plan for a New Vehicle

For most new owners, a comprehensive two-wheeler policy offers the simplest and strongest start. At the same time, third-party plus own damage cover only works if you manage both policies carefully, without gaps.

Comprehensive Cover for Most Owners

A comprehensive two-wheeler policy combines third-party liability with own-damage protection. This bundled structure is usually the easiest to manage because one policy covers whether the issue is a third-party legal claim or damage to your own vehicle after an accident, theft, fire, or certain natural events.

Separate Own-Damage for Specific Cases

Some owners keep a third-party policy and add their own damage cover separately when eligible. This approach can suit riders who like flexibility, but it demands discipline. Both policies must remain active, and the details must match, or claim handling slows down more than it needs to.