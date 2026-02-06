PLASTIC SURGERY: Breast Aesthetic Surgery

Each procedure is carefully planned based on factors such as body type, skin elasticity, breast tissue, and personal expectations.

Common Types of Breast Aesthetic Procedures

Breast Augmentation

Breast augmentation increases breast size and improves shape using implants or fat transfer. Silicone and saline implants are the most commonly used options, each offering distinct benefits. This procedure is often chosen by individuals who desire fuller breasts or want to restore volume lost after pregnancy or weight loss.

Breast Lift (Mastopexy)

A breast lift addresses sagging breasts by removing excess skin and repositioning breast tissue and nipples to create a firmer, more youthful appearance. It does not significantly change breast size but can be combined with augmentation or reduction for enhanced results.

Breast Reduction

Breast reduction surgery reduces excess breast tissue, fat, and skin to achieve a more proportionate size. Beyond cosmetic improvement, this procedure can relieve physical discomfort such as back, neck, and shoulder pain caused by overly large breasts.

Breast Asymmetry Correction

Many individuals have naturally uneven breasts. Aesthetic surgery can correct asymmetry using implants, lifts, or reductions to create a more balanced appearance.